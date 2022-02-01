Stewart Title Promotes A.S.K.'s Iain Bryant to North Central District Manager for Agency Services

Bryant joined the Stewart family of companies in March 2021 through the acquisition of A.S.K. Services, Inc.

Stewart Title announced today that Iain Bryant has been promoted to Agency Services North Central District Manager. Bryant previously held the role of Principal at A.S.K. Services, Inc., a title production company acquired by Stewart in March 2021. The promotion reflects Stewart's commitment to becoming the Premier Title Services Company by leveraging the talent and expertise behind the brands it acquires.

"I'm excited to welcome Iain to the Stewart Agency team," said Tara Smith, Agency Services Group President. "He is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge, and I'm confident that his strong customer focus will be instrumental in deploying Stewart's improved tools and resources to support our North Central agents."

Bryant will provide support for title agents in the states of Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Eastern Wyoming. He will be responsible for managing the existing agency team in these states and identifying and onboarding new agents, while fostering existing agent relationships. In his previous role at A.S.K. Services, Bryant led business development efforts, successfully doubling the company's earnings, and expanding into four additional states. He also grew the company to more than 220 employees. Prior to A.S.K. Services, Bryant provided consulting services to senior IT leaders and their organizations within the Department of Defense.

"For the better part of ten years, I've had the privilege of interacting with title agency owners and operators across the country on topics such as their workflows, technology and title production," said Bryant. "I look forward to leveraging that experience and all of Stewart's capabilities for the growth and flourishing of our Stewart Trusted Provider Network."

Bryant is a board member of the Michigan Land Title Association. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cedarville University and has completed executive education courses at the University of Michigan and Harvard University.

About Stewart

Stewart STC is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005043/en/