PulteGroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

by Business Wire
February 1, 2022 6:30 AM | 151 min read
  • Reported Net Income Increased 61% to $2.61 Per Share
  • Adjusted Net Income Increased 64% to $2.51 Per Share
  • Net New Orders Decreased 4% to 6,769 Homes; Order Value Increased 16% to $3.8 Billion
  • Closings Increased 26% to 8,611 Homes
  • Home Sale Revenues Increased 38% to $4.2 Billion
  • Homebuilding Gross Margin Increased 180 Basis Points to 26.8%
  • Unit Backlog Increased 19% to 18,003 Homes with a Value of $9.9 Billion
  • Company Repurchased 5.6 Million Common Shares for $283 Million
  • Company Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $1.0 Billion

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM announced today financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $663 million, or $2.61 per share. Adjusted net income for the period was $637 million, or $2.51 per share, after excluding a $23 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves and a tax benefit of $9 million from deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments recorded in the period. Prior year fourth quarter reported net income was $438 million, or $1.62 per share. Adjusted net income for the prior year period was $415 million, or $1.53 per share, after excluding a $16 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves, a $22 million pre-tax charge from adjustments to Financial Services reserves, and a tax benefit of $28 million resulting from energy tax credits and deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments recorded in the period.

"Gains in home closings, revenues, gross margin and overhead leverage helped drive a 64% increase in adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter," said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "Our outstanding quarterly results complete a year in which we grew reported earnings per share by 43%, returned in excess of $1.0 billion to shareholders, paid down $726 million of bonds and generated a return on equity of 28%*."

"Given the country's resilient economy, outstanding job market, rising wages and an ongoing desire for home ownership, we anticipate the strong buyer demand we realized in 2021 to continue in the year ahead," added Marshall. "Although ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to challenge our industry, we believe that our size, growing community count and an available inventory of new homes have us well positioned to grow our business in 2022 while continuing to deliver exceptional returns."

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter, home sale revenues increased 38% over the prior year to $4.2 billion. Higher revenues for the quarter reflect a 26% increase in closings to 8,611 homes, along with a 10% increase in average sales price to $490,000.

Home sale gross margin for the fourth quarter was 26.8%, which is an increase of 180 basis points over the prior year and an increase of 30 basis points over the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's reported fourth quarter SG&A expense of $344 million, or 8.2% of home sale revenues, includes the $23 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves recorded in the period. Exclusive of this benefit, adjusted SG&A expense for the quarter was $367 million, or 8.7% of home sale revenues. Prior year reported SG&A expense of $280 million, or 9.1% of home sale revenues, included a $16 million pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves. Exclusive of that benefit, adjusted SG&A expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $296 million, or 9.7% of home sale revenues.

The Company's fourth quarter net new orders totaled 6,769 homes, which is a decrease of 4% from the prior year. Lower orders in the quarter primarily reflect a 7% decrease in average community count for the period and Company actions to limit the rate of sales in many of its communities. The value of net new orders in the fourth quarter increased 16% over last year to $3.8 billion. Average community count for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 785 compared with 846 communities in the comparable prior year period.

The Company ended the fourth quarter with a unit backlog of 18,003 homes, which is an increase of 19% over the comparable prior year period. Backlog value increased 45% to $9.9 billion.

The Company's Financial Services operations reported pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of $55 million. Prior year reported pre-tax income of $43 million included a $22 million pre-tax charge relating to reserve adjustments recorded in the period. Pre-tax income for the most recent quarter reflects the benefit of higher mortgage originations resulting from growth in our homebuilding operations, offset by the impacts of a more competitive operating environment. Pulte Mortgage's capture rate for the fourth quarter was 85%, down from 86% last year.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 5.6 million of its common shares for $283 million, or an average price of $50.11 per share. For the full year of 2021, the Company repurchased 17.7 million common shares, representing a 6% reduction in shares outstanding, for $897 million, or an average price of $50.80 per share.

At year end, the Company had $1.8 billion of cash and a debt-to-total capital ratio of 21.3%, which is down from 29.5% at the end of 2020. Adjusting for cash on hand, the Company's net debt-to-total capital ratio at year end was 2.5%.

In a separate press release, PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors approved a $1.0 billion increase to the Company's share repurchase authorization. "The consistent cash flow being generated by our operations is allowing us to increase investment in our business and return more funds to our shareholders," said Bob O'Shaughnessy, PulteGroup Executive Vice President and CFO. "Today's announcement of a $1 billion increase to our repurchase authorization reflects our belief in the ongoing earnings potential of the business. Given the strength of our operating model and resulting cash flow, we believe we can continue growing our business while now operating with a gross debt-to-capital ratio of between 20% to 30%, which is down from our previous target of 30% to 40%."

A conference call discussing PulteGroup's fourth quarter 2021 results is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup's corporate website at www.pultegroup.com.

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "should", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses; shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws which could have a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist acts and other acts of war; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial position and ability to continue our Homebuilding or Financial Services activities at normal levels or at all in impacted areas; the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the measures that governmental authorities take to address the COVID-19 pandemic which may precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period of time; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See PulteGroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in PulteGroup's expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup's brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

PulteGroup, Inc.

Consolidated Results of Operations

($000's omitted, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sale revenues

$

4,220,441

 

 

$

3,062,443

 

 

$

13,376,812

 

 

$

10,579,896

 

Land sale and other revenues

 

37,217

 

 

 

23,975

 

 

 

160,538

 

 

 

94,017

 

 

 

4,257,658

 

 

 

3,086,418

 

 

 

13,537,350

 

 

 

10,673,913

 

Financial Services

 

100,900

 

 

 

105,945

 

 

 

389,532

 

 

 

362,169

 

Total revenues

 

4,358,558

 

 

 

3,192,363

 

 

 

13,926,882

 

 

 

11,036,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding Cost of Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sale cost of revenues

 

(3,087,757

)

 

 

(2,298,008

)

 

 

(9,841,961

)

 

 

(8,004,823

)

Land sale and other cost of revenues

 

(30,699

)

 

 

(22,069

)

 

 

(134,013

)

 

 

(77,626

)

 

 

(3,118,456

)

 

 

(2,320,077

)

 

 

(9,975,974

)

 

 

(8,082,449

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Services expenses

 

(45,565

)

 

 

(63,346

)

 

 

(168,486

)

 

 

(175,481

)

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

(344,220

)

 

 

(279,656

)

 

 

(1,208,698

)

 

 

(1,011,442

)

Loss on debt retirement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(61,469

)

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,190

)

Other income (expense), net

 

5,600

 

 

 

(5,534

)

 

 

(2,410

)

 

 

(17,826

)

Income before income taxes

 

855,917

 

 

 

523,750

 

 

 

2,509,845

 

 

 

1,728,694

 

Income tax expense

 

(192,653

)

 

 

(85,639

)

 

 

(563,525

)

 

 

(321,855

)

Net income

$

663,264

 

 

$

438,111

 

 

$

1,946,320

 

 

$

1,406,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.61

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

7.44

 

 

$

5.19

 

Diluted

$

2.61

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

7.43

 

 

$

5.18

 

Cash dividends declared

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares used in calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

251,636

 

 

 

267,561

 

 

 

259,285

 

 

 

268,553

 

Effect of dilutive securities

 

588

 

 

 

666

 

 

 

643

 

 

 

861

 

Diluted

 

252,224

 

 

 

268,227

 

 

 

259,928

 

 

 

269,414

 

PulteGroup, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

$

1,779,088

 

$

2,582,205

Restricted cash

 

54,477

 

 

50,030

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

1,833,565

 

 

2,632,235

House and land inventory

 

9,047,569

 

 

7,721,798

Land held for sale

 

29,276

 

 

27,962

Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale

 

947,139

 

 

564,979

Investments in unconsolidated entities

 

98,155

 

 

35,562

Other assets

 

1,110,966

 

 

923,270

Intangible assets

 

146,923

 

 

163,425

Deferred tax assets

 

139,038

 

 

136,267

 

$

13,352,631

 

$

12,205,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

621,168

 

$

511,321

Customer deposits

 

844,785

 

 

449,474

Deferred tax liabilities

 

165,519

 

 

103,548

Accrued and other liabilities

 

1,576,478

 

 

1,407,043

Financial Services debt

 

626,123

 

 

411,821

Notes payable

 

2,029,043

 

 

2,752,302

Total liabilities

 

5,863,116

 

 

5,635,509

Shareholders' equity

 

7,489,515

 

 

6,569,989

 

$

13,352,631

 

$

12,205,498

PulteGroup, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,946,320

 

 

$

1,406,839

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

59,168

 

 

 

137,598

 

Land-related charges

 

12,302

 

 

 

20,305

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

20,190

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

69,953

 

 

 

66,081

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

36,745

 

 

 

32,843

 

Loss on debt retirement

 

61,469

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(13,504

)

 

 

(1,112

)

Increase (decrease) in cash due to:

 

 

 

Inventories

 

(1,266,398

)

 

 

2,988

 

Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale

 

(382,813

)

 

 

(56,732

)

Other assets

 

(159,906

)

 

 

(46,307

)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

 

640,685

 

 

 

201,649

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,004,021

 

 

 

1,784,342

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(72,781

)

 

 

(58,354

)

Investments in unconsolidated entities

 

(101,591

)

 

 

(753

)

Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities

 

53,927

 

 

 

27,939

 

Business acquisitions

 

(10,400

)

 

 

(83,251

)

Other investing activities, net

 

6,713

 

 

 

6,472

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(124,132

)

 

 

(107,947

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repayments of notes payable

 

(836,893

)

 

 

(65,267

)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

700,000

 

Repayments under revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

(700,000

)

Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net

 

214,302

 

 

 

85,248

 

Stock option exercises

 

11

 

 

 

111

 

Share repurchases

 

(897,303

)

 

 

(170,676

)

Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes

 

(10,842

)

 

 

(14,853

)

Dividends paid

 

(147,834

)

 

 

(130,179

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(1,678,559

)

 

 

(295,616

)

Net increase (decrease)

 

(798,670

)

 

 

1,380,779

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

2,632,235

 

 

 

1,251,456

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,833,565

 

 

$

2,632,235

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

Interest paid (capitalized), net

$

10,856

 

 

$

3,057

 

Income taxes paid, net

$

457,406

 

 

$

264,248

 

PulteGroup, Inc.

Segment Data

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

HOMEBUILDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sale revenues

$

4,220,441

 

 

$

3,062,443

 

 

$

13,376,812

 

 

$

10,579,896

 

Land sale and other revenues

 

37,217

 

 

 

23,975

 

 

 

160,538

 

 

 

94,017

 

Total Homebuilding revenues

 

4,257,658

 

 

 

3,086,418

 

 

 

13,537,350

 

 

 

10,673,913

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sale cost of revenues

 

(3,087,757

)

 

 

(2,298,008

)

 

 

(9,841,961

)

 

 

(8,004,823

)

Land sale cost of revenues

 

(30,699

)

 

 

(22,069

)

 

 

(134,013

)

 

 

(77,626

)

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

(344,220

)

 

 

(279,656

)

 

 

(1,208,698

)

 

 

(1,011,442

)

Loss on debt retirement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(61,469

)

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,190

)

Other income (expense), net

 

5,660

 

 

 

(5,534

)

 

 

(3,081

)

 

 

(17,775

)

Income before income taxes

$

800,642

 

 

$

481,151

 

 

$

2,288,128

 

 

$

1,542,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL SERVICES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

$

55,275

 

 

$

42,599

 

 

$

221,717

 

 

$

186,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

$

855,917

 

 

$

523,750

 

 

$

2,509,845

 

 

$

1,728,694

 

PulteGroup, Inc.

Segment Data, continued

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sale revenues

$

4,220,441

 

$

3,062,443

 

$

13,376,812

 

$

10,579,896

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closings - units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Northeast

 

677

 

 

524

 

 

1,963

 

 

1,522

Southeast

 

1,449

 

 

1,019

 

 

4,956

 

 

4,108

Florida

 

2,026

 

 

1,479

 

 

6,640

 

 

5,496

Midwest

 

1,393

 

 

1,087

 

 

4,397

 

 

3,553

Texas

 

1,597

 

 

1,263

 

 

5,617

 

 

4,747

West

 

1,469

 

 

1,488

 

 

5,321

 

 

5,198

 

 

8,611

 

 

6,860

 

 

28,894

 

 

24,624

Average selling price

$

490

 

$

446

 

$

463

 

$

430

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net new orders - units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Northeast

 

347

 

 

464

 

 

1,798

 

 

1,886

Southeast

 

1,082

 

 

1,092

 

 

5,092

 

 

4,583

Florida

 

1,965

 

 

1,803

 

 

8,416

 

 

6,844

Midwest

 

950

 

 

1,054

 

 

4,886

 

 

4,212

Texas

 

1,195

 

 

1,337

 

 

5,663

 

 

5,950

West

 

1,230

 

 

1,306

 

 

5,884

 

 

5,800

 

 

6,769

 

 

7,056

 

 

31,739

 

 

29,275

Net new orders - dollars

$

3,773,638

 

$

3,257,290

 

$

16,442,441

 

$

12,837,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Unit backlog

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Northeast

 

 

 

 

 

788

 

 

953

Southeast

 

 

 

 

 

2,476

 

 

2,340

Florida

 

 

 

 

 

5,430

 

 

3,654

Midwest

 

 

 

 

 

2,688

 

 

2,199

Texas

 

 

 

 

 

3,099

 

 

3,053

West

 

 

 

 

 

3,522

 

 

2,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,003

 

 

15,158

Dollars in backlog

 

 

 

 

$

9,858,811

 

$

6,793,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PulteGroup, Inc.

Segment Data, continued

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Origination volume

 

6,131

 

 

 

5,231

 

 

 

21,213

 

 

 

18,433

 

Origination principal

$

2,267,195

 

 

$

1,800,512

 

 

$

7,454,108

 

 

$

6,075,132

 

Capture rate

 

85.0

%

 

 

86.3

%

 

 

85.8

%

 

 

86.4

%

Supplemental Data

($000's omitted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest in inventory, beginning of period

$

175,243

 

 

$

201,145

 

 

$

193,409

 

 

$

210,383

 

Interest capitalized

 

31,571

 

 

 

39,933

 

 

 

129,380

 

 

 

159,575

 

Interest expensed

 

(46,058

)

 

 

(47,669

)

 

 

(162,033

)

 

 

(176,549

)

Interest in inventory, end of period

$

160,756

 

 

$

193,409

 

 

$

160,756

 

 

$

193,409

 

PulteGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including net income, diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), operating margin, and debt-to-capital ratio. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures as measures of our profitability. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000's omitted):

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

Results of Operations
Classification

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, as reported

 

 

$

663,264

 

 

$

438,111

 

Adjustments to income before income taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance-related reserves

SG&A

 

 

(22,647

)

 

 

(16,319

)

Financial Services reserves

Financial Services expense

 

*

 

 

22,000

 

Income tax effect of the above items

Income tax expense

 

 

5,524

 

 

 

(1,392

)

Income tax adjustments

Income tax expense

 

 

(8,832

)

 

 

(27,665

)

Adjusted net income**

 

 

$

637,309

 

 

$

414,735

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS (diluted), as reported

 

 

$

2.61

 

 

$

1.62

 

Adjusted EPS (diluted)**

 

 

$

2.51

 

 

$

1.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Item not meaningful for the period presented

 

 

 

 

 

**Prior period adjusted net income and adjusted EPS have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation

 

 

 

 

 

Other Reconciliations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Home sale revenues

$

4,220,441

 

 

 

$

3,062,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin (a)

$

1,132,684

 

26.8

%

 

$

764,434

 

25.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SG&A, as reported

$

344,220

 

8.2

%

 

$

279,656

 

9.1

%

Insurance-related reserves

 

22,647

 

0.5

%

 

 

16,319

 

0.5

%

Adjusted SG&A

$

366,867

 

8.7

%

 

$

295,975

 

9.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin, as reported (b)

 

 

18.7

%

 

 

 

15.8

%

Adjusted operating margin (c)

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Item not meaningful for the period presented

(a) Gross margin represents home sale revenues less home sale cost of revenues

(b) Operating margin represents gross margin less SG&A

(c) Adjusted operating margin represents gross margin less adjusted SG&A

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratios

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Notes payable

 

$

2,029,043

 

 

$

2,752,302

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

7,489,515

 

 

 

6,569,989

 

Total capital

 

$

9,518,558

 

 

$

9,322,291

 

Debt-to-capital ratio

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

29.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable

 

$

2,029,043

 

 

$

2,752,302

 

Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(1,833,565

)

 

 

(2,632,235

)

Total net debt

 

$

195,478

 

 

$

120,067

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

7,489,515

 

 

 

6,569,989

 

Total net capital

 

$

7,684,993

 

 

$

6,690,056

 

Net debt-to-capital ratio

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

1.8

%

