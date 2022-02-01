PulteGroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Reported Net Income Increased 61% to $2.61 Per Share

Adjusted Net Income Increased 64% to $2.51 Per Share

Net New Orders Decreased 4% to 6,769 Homes; Order Value Increased 16% to $3.8 Billion

Closings Increased 26% to 8,611 Homes

Home Sale Revenues Increased 38% to $4.2 Billion

Homebuilding Gross Margin Increased 180 Basis Points to 26.8%

Unit Backlog Increased 19% to 18,003 Homes with a Value of $9.9 Billion

Company Repurchased 5.6 Million Common Shares for $283 Million

Company Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $1.0 Billion

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM announced today financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $663 million, or $2.61 per share. Adjusted net income for the period was $637 million, or $2.51 per share, after excluding a $23 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves and a tax benefit of $9 million from deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments recorded in the period. Prior year fourth quarter reported net income was $438 million, or $1.62 per share. Adjusted net income for the prior year period was $415 million, or $1.53 per share, after excluding a $16 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves, a $22 million pre-tax charge from adjustments to Financial Services reserves, and a tax benefit of $28 million resulting from energy tax credits and deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments recorded in the period.

"Gains in home closings, revenues, gross margin and overhead leverage helped drive a 64% increase in adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter," said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "Our outstanding quarterly results complete a year in which we grew reported earnings per share by 43%, returned in excess of $1.0 billion to shareholders, paid down $726 million of bonds and generated a return on equity of 28%*."

"Given the country's resilient economy, outstanding job market, rising wages and an ongoing desire for home ownership, we anticipate the strong buyer demand we realized in 2021 to continue in the year ahead," added Marshall. "Although ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to challenge our industry, we believe that our size, growing community count and an available inventory of new homes have us well positioned to grow our business in 2022 while continuing to deliver exceptional returns."

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter, home sale revenues increased 38% over the prior year to $4.2 billion. Higher revenues for the quarter reflect a 26% increase in closings to 8,611 homes, along with a 10% increase in average sales price to $490,000.

Home sale gross margin for the fourth quarter was 26.8%, which is an increase of 180 basis points over the prior year and an increase of 30 basis points over the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's reported fourth quarter SG&A expense of $344 million, or 8.2% of home sale revenues, includes the $23 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves recorded in the period. Exclusive of this benefit, adjusted SG&A expense for the quarter was $367 million, or 8.7% of home sale revenues. Prior year reported SG&A expense of $280 million, or 9.1% of home sale revenues, included a $16 million pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves. Exclusive of that benefit, adjusted SG&A expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $296 million, or 9.7% of home sale revenues.

The Company's fourth quarter net new orders totaled 6,769 homes, which is a decrease of 4% from the prior year. Lower orders in the quarter primarily reflect a 7% decrease in average community count for the period and Company actions to limit the rate of sales in many of its communities. The value of net new orders in the fourth quarter increased 16% over last year to $3.8 billion. Average community count for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 785 compared with 846 communities in the comparable prior year period.

The Company ended the fourth quarter with a unit backlog of 18,003 homes, which is an increase of 19% over the comparable prior year period. Backlog value increased 45% to $9.9 billion.

The Company's Financial Services operations reported pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of $55 million. Prior year reported pre-tax income of $43 million included a $22 million pre-tax charge relating to reserve adjustments recorded in the period. Pre-tax income for the most recent quarter reflects the benefit of higher mortgage originations resulting from growth in our homebuilding operations, offset by the impacts of a more competitive operating environment. Pulte Mortgage's capture rate for the fourth quarter was 85%, down from 86% last year.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 5.6 million of its common shares for $283 million, or an average price of $50.11 per share. For the full year of 2021, the Company repurchased 17.7 million common shares, representing a 6% reduction in shares outstanding, for $897 million, or an average price of $50.80 per share.

At year end, the Company had $1.8 billion of cash and a debt-to-total capital ratio of 21.3%, which is down from 29.5% at the end of 2020. Adjusting for cash on hand, the Company's net debt-to-total capital ratio at year end was 2.5%.

In a separate press release, PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors approved a $1.0 billion increase to the Company's share repurchase authorization. "The consistent cash flow being generated by our operations is allowing us to increase investment in our business and return more funds to our shareholders," said Bob O'Shaughnessy, PulteGroup Executive Vice President and CFO. "Today's announcement of a $1 billion increase to our repurchase authorization reflects our belief in the ongoing earnings potential of the business. Given the strength of our operating model and resulting cash flow, we believe we can continue growing our business while now operating with a gross debt-to-capital ratio of between 20% to 30%, which is down from our previous target of 30% to 40%."

A conference call discussing PulteGroup's fourth quarter 2021 results is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup's corporate website at www.pultegroup.com.

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "should", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses; shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws which could have a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist acts and other acts of war; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial position and ability to continue our Homebuilding or Financial Services activities at normal levels or at all in impacted areas; the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the measures that governmental authorities take to address the COVID-19 pandemic which may precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period of time; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See PulteGroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in PulteGroup's expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup's brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations ($000's omitted, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 4,220,441 $ 3,062,443 $ 13,376,812 $ 10,579,896 Land sale and other revenues 37,217 23,975 160,538 94,017 4,257,658 3,086,418 13,537,350 10,673,913 Financial Services 100,900 105,945 389,532 362,169 Total revenues 4,358,558 3,192,363 13,926,882 11,036,082 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (3,087,757 ) (2,298,008 ) (9,841,961 ) (8,004,823 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (30,699 ) (22,069 ) (134,013 ) (77,626 ) (3,118,456 ) (2,320,077 ) (9,975,974 ) (8,082,449 ) Financial Services expenses (45,565 ) (63,346 ) (168,486 ) (175,481 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (344,220 ) (279,656 ) (1,208,698 ) (1,011,442 ) Loss on debt retirement — — (61,469 ) — Goodwill impairment — — — (20,190 ) Other income (expense), net 5,600 (5,534 ) (2,410 ) (17,826 ) Income before income taxes 855,917 523,750 2,509,845 1,728,694 Income tax expense (192,653 ) (85,639 ) (563,525 ) (321,855 ) Net income $ 663,264 $ 438,111 $ 1,946,320 $ 1,406,839 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.61 $ 1.62 $ 7.44 $ 5.19 Diluted $ 2.61 $ 1.62 $ 7.43 $ 5.18 Cash dividends declared $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 251,636 267,561 259,285 268,553 Effect of dilutive securities 588 666 643 861 Diluted 252,224 268,227 259,928 269,414

PulteGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,779,088 $ 2,582,205 Restricted cash 54,477 50,030 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,833,565 2,632,235 House and land inventory 9,047,569 7,721,798 Land held for sale 29,276 27,962 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 947,139 564,979 Investments in unconsolidated entities 98,155 35,562 Other assets 1,110,966 923,270 Intangible assets 146,923 163,425 Deferred tax assets 139,038 136,267 $ 13,352,631 $ 12,205,498 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 621,168 $ 511,321 Customer deposits 844,785 449,474 Deferred tax liabilities 165,519 103,548 Accrued and other liabilities 1,576,478 1,407,043 Financial Services debt 626,123 411,821 Notes payable 2,029,043 2,752,302 Total liabilities 5,863,116 5,635,509 Shareholders' equity 7,489,515 6,569,989 $ 13,352,631 $ 12,205,498

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,946,320 $ 1,406,839 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 59,168 137,598 Land-related charges 12,302 20,305 Goodwill impairment — 20,190 Depreciation and amortization 69,953 66,081 Share-based compensation expense 36,745 32,843 Loss on debt retirement 61,469 — Other, net (13,504 ) (1,112 ) Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories (1,266,398 ) 2,988 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale (382,813 ) (56,732 ) Other assets (159,906 ) (46,307 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 640,685 201,649 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,004,021 1,784,342 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (72,781 ) (58,354 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities (101,591 ) (753 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 53,927 27,939 Business acquisitions (10,400 ) (83,251 ) Other investing activities, net 6,713 6,472 Net cash used in investing activities (124,132 ) (107,947 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (836,893 ) (65,267 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 700,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility — (700,000 ) Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net 214,302 85,248 Stock option exercises 11 111 Share repurchases (897,303 ) (170,676 ) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (10,842 ) (14,853 ) Dividends paid (147,834 ) (130,179 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,678,559 ) (295,616 ) Net increase (decrease) (798,670 ) 1,380,779 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,632,235 1,251,456 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,833,565 $ 2,632,235 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 10,856 $ 3,057 Income taxes paid, net $ 457,406 $ 264,248

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 4,220,441 $ 3,062,443 $ 13,376,812 $ 10,579,896 Land sale and other revenues 37,217 23,975 160,538 94,017 Total Homebuilding revenues 4,257,658 3,086,418 13,537,350 10,673,913 Home sale cost of revenues (3,087,757 ) (2,298,008 ) (9,841,961 ) (8,004,823 ) Land sale cost of revenues (30,699 ) (22,069 ) (134,013 ) (77,626 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (344,220 ) (279,656 ) (1,208,698 ) (1,011,442 ) Loss on debt retirement — — (61,469 ) — Goodwill impairment — — — (20,190 ) Other income (expense), net 5,660 (5,534 ) (3,081 ) (17,775 ) Income before income taxes $ 800,642 $ 481,151 $ 2,288,128 $ 1,542,057 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 55,275 $ 42,599 $ 221,717 $ 186,637 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 855,917 $ 523,750 $ 2,509,845 $ 1,728,694

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Home sale revenues $ 4,220,441 $ 3,062,443 $ 13,376,812 $ 10,579,896 Closings - units Northeast 677 524 1,963 1,522 Southeast 1,449 1,019 4,956 4,108 Florida 2,026 1,479 6,640 5,496 Midwest 1,393 1,087 4,397 3,553 Texas 1,597 1,263 5,617 4,747 West 1,469 1,488 5,321 5,198 8,611 6,860 28,894 24,624 Average selling price $ 490 $ 446 $ 463 $ 430 Net new orders - units Northeast 347 464 1,798 1,886 Southeast 1,082 1,092 5,092 4,583 Florida 1,965 1,803 8,416 6,844 Midwest 950 1,054 4,886 4,212 Texas 1,195 1,337 5,663 5,950 West 1,230 1,306 5,884 5,800 6,769 7,056 31,739 29,275 Net new orders - dollars $ 3,773,638 $ 3,257,290 $ 16,442,441 $ 12,837,272 December 31, 2021 2020 Unit backlog Northeast 788 953 Southeast 2,476 2,340 Florida 5,430 3,654 Midwest 2,688 2,199 Texas 3,099 3,053 West 3,522 2,959 18,003 15,158 Dollars in backlog $ 9,858,811 $ 6,793,182

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 6,131 5,231 21,213 18,433 Origination principal $ 2,267,195 $ 1,800,512 $ 7,454,108 $ 6,075,132 Capture rate 85.0 % 86.3 % 85.8 % 86.4 %

Supplemental Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 175,243 $ 201,145 $ 193,409 $ 210,383 Interest capitalized 31,571 39,933 129,380 159,575 Interest expensed (46,058 ) (47,669 ) (162,033 ) (176,549 ) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 160,756 $ 193,409 $ 160,756 $ 193,409

PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including net income, diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), operating margin, and debt-to-capital ratio. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures as measures of our profitability. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000's omitted):

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended December 31, Results of Operations

Classification 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 663,264 $ 438,111 Adjustments to income before income taxes: Insurance-related reserves SG&A (22,647 ) (16,319 ) Financial Services reserves Financial Services expense * 22,000 Income tax effect of the above items Income tax expense 5,524 (1,392 ) Income tax adjustments Income tax expense (8,832 ) (27,665 ) Adjusted net income** $ 637,309 $ 414,735 EPS (diluted), as reported $ 2.61 $ 1.62 Adjusted EPS (diluted)** $ 2.51 $ 1.53 *Item not meaningful for the period presented **Prior period adjusted net income and adjusted EPS have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation

Other Reconciliations Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Home sale revenues $ 4,220,441 $ 3,062,443 Gross margin (a) $ 1,132,684 26.8 % $ 764,434 25.0 % SG&A, as reported $ 344,220 8.2 % $ 279,656 9.1 % Insurance-related reserves 22,647 0.5 % 16,319 0.5 % Adjusted SG&A $ 366,867 8.7 % $ 295,975 9.7 % Operating margin, as reported (b) 18.7 % 15.8 % Adjusted operating margin (c) 18.1 % 15.3 % *Item not meaningful for the period presented (a) Gross margin represents home sale revenues less home sale cost of revenues (b) Operating margin represents gross margin less SG&A (c) Adjusted operating margin represents gross margin less adjusted SG&A

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratios December 31, 2021 2020 Notes payable $ 2,029,043 $ 2,752,302 Shareholders' equity 7,489,515 6,569,989 Total capital $ 9,518,558 $ 9,322,291 Debt-to-capital ratio 21.3 % 29.5 % Notes payable $ 2,029,043 $ 2,752,302 Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,833,565 ) (2,632,235 ) Total net debt $ 195,478 $ 120,067 Shareholders' equity 7,489,515 6,569,989 Total net capital $ 7,684,993 $ 6,690,056 Net debt-to-capital ratio 2.5 % 1.8 %

