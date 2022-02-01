Worldwide Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry to 2028 - Featuring 3D Systems, Accenture PLC and Affinity Biologicals Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As estimated, the medical device contract manufacturing global market is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR to reach $82,035.6 million by 2028.

Medical device contract manufacturing is a business model in which a medical device company or Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) outsources certain or the whole production activities of their whole medical device or certain components of the device to another company with specialized knowledge, technical expertise and efficient business operations. The services offered by the medical device contract manufacturing (MDCM) firms consist of product design and development, product manufacturing and assembly, quality assurance and control services, packaging and sterilization services and regulatory consulting services.

Today's contract manufacturers, in response to the rapidly growing and evolving medical device industry, have broadened their manufacturing capabilities, technological expertise and business definitions to transform themselves into 'total solutions provider' or 'full-service provider' or 'end to end solution provider' or 'one-stop shopping destination'. Increasing pressure of healthcare cost curbs on medical device companies, the need to reduce time to market, to manufacture competitively advantageous and distinct products at a reduced cost, to streamline in house processes and focus more on critical business areas or competencies and gaining access to advanced technologies are fuelling the growth in medical device contract manufacturing market.

The medical device contract manufacturing global market is categorized into various market segments based on the device type, services offered, product type, application and geography. Based on the device type, the market is bifurcated into Electronic Medical Device Contract Manufacturing and Non-Electronic Medical Device Contract Manufacturing. Among these, Electronic medical device contract manufacturing segment represents the largest and is the fastest emerging device type service segment that is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

