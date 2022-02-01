KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America Announces Appointment of New Managing Director

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. (KSEA), a leader in endoscopic imaging and related minimally invasive surgical systems, announced today that Sonal Matai has been appointed Managing Director. A visionary medtech leader, Matai will succeed Charlie Wilhelm, who departs KSEA after 30 years with the company and on the heels of a record performance year.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining KSEA during this period of innovation and rapid market share growth," said Matai. "I look forward to building on the solid foundation established by Charlie and his leadership team as we continue our focus on delivering meaningful value to providers and patients." Matai brings a unique perspective to his new role, having worked in senior commercial, marketing, and strategy positions at Philips and GE in the USA, Netherlands, Thailand, and India. In his last role at Philips, he was the North American Business Leader for Philips' Sleep and Respiratory Care business, which included the Sleep Apnea, Home Ventilation, Hospital Ventilation, and RespirTech business lines. Matai's tenure in the healthcare industry and deep understanding of customer needs will be an asset to KSEA as the company charts its course for the future. Matai has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IMT, Ghaziabad, India, and an MBA from IMD Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., is an affiliate of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, an international leader for more than 75 years in reusable endoscope technology, encompassing all endoscopic specialties. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG is a family-owned company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call 800-421-0837 or visit the company's website at www.karlstorz.com.

