Axonics® to Participate in SVB Leerink Virtual Healthcare Conference

Axonics, Inc. AXNX, a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the SVB Leerink Virtual Healthcare Conference on February 17, 2022.
Axonics is scheduled to present at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Axonics investor relations website.
About Axonics
Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 1 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.
The company's rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics' best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 29 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.
