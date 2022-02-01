TAG Recognizes The Media Trust's Efforts in Tackling Malvertising With "TAG Trust Champion" Award

TAG honors The Media Trust for sharing critical threat intelligence with digital advertising ecosystem leaders to foil consumer-harming threats

The Media Trust, the preeminent leader in digital security, trust and safety for websites and mobile apps, has been honored by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) as a "TAG Trust Champion" for its long-standing efforts to communicate and remediate malvertising threats across the digital advertising ecosystem.

Each year, TAG recognizes industry leaders who have made exceptional contributions to eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence or promoting brand safety, and declares them TAG Trust Champions. This year, The Media Trust is being commended along with other members of the TAG Threat Exchange (TX) for sharing real-time intelligence and partnering to shut down malvertising assaults, resulting in shorter and less impactful attacks across the digital ad supply chain.

As a strong supporter and the only anti-malware vendor in the TAG Threat Exchange, The Media Trust continuously provides other TAG members with detailed information regarding active threats propagating in the digital advertising ecosystem. On a weekly basis, The Media Trust adds context to these threats and counsels industry partners on mitigation steps that can be understood by both technical and management teams.

"Corporations and businesses are becoming more mindful of the malvertising attack vector. That's why our mission is to make the internet a safer place for everyone—employers and consumers," reveals Chris Olson, CEO at The Media Trust. "As the first anti-malware vendor participant in TAG's Certified Against Malware program, we believe defense against targeted online attacks—phishing, ransomware, viruses, fraud, etc.—is key to long-term revenue growth and overall consumer safety."

"For our industry to successfully address the fast-changing threats it faces, we must all work together to quickly share threat intelligence and analysis," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "We are delighted to recognize The Media Trust for its leadership in identifying new and emerging threats and sharing that information through the TAG Threat Exchange with its peers, and we look forward to continuing to work together to block malware and other threats in future."

A longtime proponent of ad industry collaboration, The Media Trust launched its Gold Shield program in 2021 to highlight AdTech platforms with remarkable quality standards and dedication to protecting consumers. Initial participants in the program include Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adelphic by Viant, Index Exchange, and Yahoo.

