JAKKS Pacific Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK will announce fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on February 17, 2022 at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can participate by dialing (833) 423-0496; international callers should dial (918) 922-2390. All callers should dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to start of the conference time and provide required passcode 2148429.
The replay of the teleconference will be available for seven days through February 24, 2022, beginning approximately two hours after the call. In the U.S., the playback can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, and international callers can access the playback by calling (404) 537-3406; conference ID for both is 4789542. The replay can also be accessed for one year from the Investor section of the Company's website.
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).
