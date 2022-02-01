BizCap® Hires Industry Veteran Karen Gottwald as Senior Vice President

BizCap® Expands National Presence With New Office in Tampa

BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002), a national commercial finance and advisory firm, today announced industry veteran Karen Gottwald has joined as senior vice president, business development officer. Coinciding with the hiring of Ms. Gottwald is the opening of BizCap's new office in Tampa. Based in both Florida and Illinois, Ms. Gottwald will be responsible for new business origination throughout the U.S., deepening borrower and referral relationships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005177/en/

Karen Gottwald, senior vice president, business development officer at BizCap (Business Capital since 2002) (Photo: Business Wire)

"Karen is highly regarded as a commercial finance expert and skilled advisor," said Chuck Doyle, BizCap president and CEO. "She has a substantial history of rapid market penetration, prospect generation and successful deal conclusion. We're excited for her insights and contributions, which will benefit BizCap clients."

Ms. Gottwald brings more than three decades of experience in senior and sub-debt lending, asset-based lending, leveraged finance and capital markets expertise, along with deep sales management skills and a robust network of connections. She has been a leading producer of loan originations with some of the nation's largest banks and commercial finance companies including, Beal Bank, CIT Business Credit and Bankers Trust (now Deutsche Bank).

"I'm so impressed with the dedication, collaboration, and high level of client focus of the entire BizCap team," said Karen Gottwald, senior vice president, business development officer at BizCap. "Chuck and the team have built a model that delivers incredible value to businesses in need of capital, and I'm excited to accelerate the company's growth," she added.

Over her career, Karen has led efforts to expand into new markets and geographic footprints. She has worked with hundreds of publicly traded, privately held, private equity sponsored, and family-owned companies, assisting with financing for growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and turnaround situations. Most recently, she led commercial lending efforts for Beal Bank, where she was a top producer.

Ms Gottwald is a graduate of Indiana University where she earned her undergraduate degrees in Finance and Accounting.

She can be reached at kgottwald@bizcap.com, and direct at (847) 612-0593. BizCap's new Tampa office is located in the Rivergate Tower at 400 N. Ashley Drive, Suite 1900, Tampa, FL, 33602.

About BizCap

BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002) is a time-tested national commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005177/en/