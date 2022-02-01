Versa Networks Expands Executive Leadership Team to Continue Global Growth and Meet Accelerating Worldwide Demand for Versa SASE

Former Proofpoint and CA Technologies Executive Martin Mackay Named Company's First Chief Revenue Officer

Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, today announced it has named former Proofpoint and CA Technologies executive Martin Mackay as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mackay joins Versa to lead the company's expanding field teams to accelerate its impressive global growth.

"I am very excited to be joining Versa at this time," said Mackay. "The company has that rare combination of outstanding technology, collaborative and customer-centric culture, and global penetration. Customers are taking advantage of the convergence of security and networking to power their digital transformation and Versa is uniquely positioned to support them. It is a privilege to be joining such a talented team and to lead our continued global expansion."

Mackay brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry to the new role at Versa. Most recently, he served as SVP EMEA for Proofpoint based in London, and prior to that he was President and GM Asia Pacific and Japan for CA Technologies based out of Singapore. Earlier in his career Mackay was VP International for Verisign; led Business Development and Marketing for NorthgateArinso; and held a variety of leadership roles for PeopleSoft. He has also served as CEO of four venture capital-backed companies and spent time as a VC himself based in London. Mackay holds an MA in Modern Languages from Oxford University.

"Martin brings a wealth of global leadership experience driving success for large enterprises and venture-backed firms that Versa will leverage to continue on our aggressive growth trajectory," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa Networks. "We look forward to benefiting from his proven expertise in leading global sales teams as we continue our rapid growth and global expansion to meet rising worldwide demand for Versa SASE."

Versa offers Versa SASE, delivering tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry's leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its 2021 industry report.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

