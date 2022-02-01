Worldwide Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a myeloproliferative cancer resulting from the formation of an abnormal gene; BCR-ABL1. Although CML is now highly survivable due to the availability of multiple effective BCR-ABL1 inhibitors, the patient population is increasing as a result of longer life expectancies and an aging population.

CML is almost exclusively treated with BCR-ABL1 inhibitors. Patients are likely to receive Novartis' first-generation inhibitor Gleevec (or a generic version of imatinib) in the first line. However, high-risk patients, and those progressing receive second- or third-generation inhibitors, including Novartis' Tasigna, BMS' Sprycel, Pfizer's Bosulif or Takeda/Incyte's Iclusig.

The global market is expected to experience negative growth during the forecast period. Just four agents are forecast to either launch or expand in the forecast period in the 8MM; three BCR-ABL1 inhibitors and one stem cell transplant cell therapy product. Growth will be driven by the launch and expansion of these products, along with an increase in prevalent cases. However, this growth will not offset the significant negative effect on branded sales the introduction of generic alternatives to the currently available second- and third-generation inhibitors is expected to have on the market.

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 3 pipeline therapies, and the label expansion of one currently marketed therapy across the 8MM during the forecast period, as well as an increase in prevalent cases.

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are key patent expiries of all but one of the currently marketed BCR-ABL1 inhibitors

Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, BCR-ABL1 TKIs are expected to continue to dominate sales

The most important unmet needs in the CML market include: wider therapeutic options for patients who progress to advanced disease, a wider range of options for patients intolerant or resistant to currently available therapies, to increase the proportion of patients successfully discontinuing therapy in the long-term, and a need to improve compliance.

4 late-stage pipeline agents are expected to enter the CML market from 2021 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in CML, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs?

What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2020-2030? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

What are the main corporate trends?

Who are the current and future players?

Overview of CML including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline CML market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting CML therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II - III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global CML therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global CML therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global CML market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global CML therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

