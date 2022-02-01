Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" GlobalData report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) (ICD-10 = C92.1) is a rare cancer of the white blood cells characterized by increased and unregulated growth of myeloid cells originating in the bone marrow that invade the blood and potentially other organs, depending on the phase of the cancer (American Cancer Society, 2018; Mayo Clinic, 2021).

In CML, a genetic change takes place in an early (immature) version of myeloid cells, the cells that make red blood cells, platelets, and most types of white blood cells (except lymphocytes). Based on clinical characteristics and laboratory findings, CML is divided into three phases: chronic, accelerated, and blast crisis; most people with CML are diagnosed at the chronic phase (American Cancer Society, 2018).

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for CML in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of CML. The diagnosed incident cases are segmented by age (all ages), sex, staging (chronic phase, accelerated phase, and blast phase), risk status (low-risk, intermediate-risk, and high-risk), and T315I mutation.

The report also provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the 20-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CML. The following data describes epidemiology of CML. In the 8MM, the publisher epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of CML from 15,515 diagnosed incident cases of CML in 2020 to 17,562 diagnosed incident cases of CML in 2030, with an AGR of 1.32% during the forecast period.

The 20-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CML in the 8MM are expected to increase from 142,404 cases in 2020 to 170,488 cases in 2030, with an AGR of 1.97% during the forecast period. Men accounted for more diagnosed incident cases of CML than women in the 8MM and it predominantly affects older adults. These findings are in line with the publisher estimates and these trends are reflected in the publisher's forecast for the diagnosed incident cases for the 8MM.

The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of CML in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of CML. The diagnosed incident cases are segmented by age (all ages), sex, staging (chronic phase, accelerated phase, and blast phase), risk status (low-risk, intermediate-risk, and high-risk), and T315I mutation. The report also provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the 20-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CML. The model associated with this report additionally provides diagnosed incident cases of CML segmented by blast phase-lymphoid and blast phase-myeloid leukemia, as well as five-, 10-, and 15-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CML.

The CML epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

