$2.9 Bn Surface Disinfectant Market to 2025 - Leading Players are 3M Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Proctor & Gamble, The Clorox Company, and Ecolab - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine, Quaternary Ammonium), Type (Liquid, Wipes, Sprays), Application (Surface, Instrument), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories), Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surface disinfectant market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as the rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19. On the other hand, the rising number of adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and the increasing development of alternative technologies are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The alcohol segment accounted for the highest share in the surface disinfectant market, by composition, during the forecast period
The surface disinfectant market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions based on composition. In 2020, the alcohol segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectant market. Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
The liquid segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectant market, by type, during the forecast period
The surface disinfectant market is segmented into liquid, wipes and sprays. In 2020, the liquid segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectant market. Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
Instrument Disinfection segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on application, the surface disinfectant market has been segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection and other applications. In 2020, the instrument disinfection segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 and the rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants.
Hospital settings segment accounted for the highest share
Based on end-user, the surface disinfectant market has been segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2020, the hospital settings segment accounted for the highest share. This can be attributed to the increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and the rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections.
Europe: The fastest-growing region in surface disinfectant market
The global surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Europe region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization, growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 and the rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants are driving the growth of the surface disinfectant market in this region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Number of Stringent Regulations for the Use of Surface Disinfectants
- Rising Demand for Infection Control Measures to Curb the Occurrence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
- Increasing Use of Newer Surface Disinfectants for Sanitization
- Growing Awareness of Sanitization and Hygiene due to the Spread of COVID-19
Restraints
- Rising Number of Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants
- Increasing Development of Alternative Technologies
Opportunities
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Focus in Emerging Economies
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Surface Disinfectant Market
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Becto Inc.
- Brulin Holding Company, Inc.
- Cantel Medical
- Carrollclean
- Cetylite, Inc.
- Contec, Inc.
- Diversey Holdings Ltd.
- Ecolab
- Gesco Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Gojo Industries, Inc.
- Medalkan
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Metrex Research, LLC.
- Micro-Scientific, LLC
- Pal International
- Paul Hartmann Ag
- Pdi, Inc.
- Pharmax Pharmaceuticals Fz-Llc
- Procter & Gamble
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Ruhof
- Steris
- The Clorox Company
-
Whiteley
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6itwys
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005688/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
