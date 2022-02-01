North America (NAFTA) Online Retail Industry Report 2021: Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Online Retail North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NAFTA Online Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.
Key Highlights
- The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The online retail industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $817,280.2 million in 2020. The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 26.8% over the 2016-20 period.
- Within the online retail industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $752,279.2 million in 2020. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $32,570.5 and $32,430.4 million, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the online retail industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $964,604.6 million in 2025, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $61,530.0 and $51,204.3 million, respectively.
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the NAFTA online retail sector by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the NAFTA online retail sector in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA online retail sector?
- How has the sector performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the NAFTA online retail sector?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 NAFTA Online Retail
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Online Retail in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Online Retail in Mexico
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Online Retail in The United States
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Company Profiles
6.1. Walmart Inc
6.2. Apple Inc
6.3. Costco Wholesale Corporation
6.4. Best Buy Canada Ltd
6.5. Hudson's Bay Company
6.6. MercadoLibre Inc
6.7. Coppel SA de CV
6.8. El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV
6.9. The Home Depot Inc
6.10. Best Buy Co Inc
6.11. Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC
6.12. Amazon.com, Inc.
6.13. The Home Depot Inc
6.14. eBay Inc
6.15. Target Corp
6.16. Macy's Inc
7 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whbml5
Source: GlobalData
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005668/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.