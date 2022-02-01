Global Hypodermic Needles Market Report 2021-2028: Rising Use of Safety Needles & Technological Advancements in Design of Hypodermic Needles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hypodermic Needles Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hypodermic needles market is projected to reach US$ 5,529.28 million by 2028 from US$ 3,519.53 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.
The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and surging demand for vaccines. Moreover, technological advancements in the design of hypodermic needles are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternatives hinders the hypodermic needles market growth.
As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in the US, as the prolonged lockdown periods are having devastating effects on numerous industries. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged with a bright side for sectors such as hypodermic needles, which have thrived amid the global health crisis.
For instance, in January 2021, BD distributed 800 million syringes and needles to various US hospitals conducting COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.
Based on type, the hypodermic needles market is bifurcated into safety needles and non-safety needles. The market for the safety needles segment is further bifurcated into retractable needles and non-retractable needles. The safety needles segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
By application, the hypodermic needles market is segmented into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. The drug delivery segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
By end user, the hypodermic needles market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and home health care. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
By usage, the hypodermic needles market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Surge in Demand for Vaccines
Market Restraints
- Availability of Alternatives
Market Opportunities
- Rising Use of Safety Needles Worldwide
Future Trends
- Technological Advancements in Design of Hypodermic Needles
Companies Mentioned
- EXELINT International, Co.
- Terumo Corporation
- BD
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Catalent Inc
- Cardinal Health Inc
- Vita Needle Company
- Connecticut Hypodermics Inc.
- Vygon
- Nipro
- Barber of Sheffield
- RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
- AIR-TITE PRODUCTS CO., INC.
