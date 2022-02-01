Global Outdoor Lighting Market(2021 to 2030) - by Lighting Type, Component, Application, and Distribution Channel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Outdoor Lighting Market Research Report: By Lighting Type, Component, Application, and Distribution Channel - Industry Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outdoor lighting market value is set to increase from $10,352.1 million in 2020 to $20,269.7 million by 2030, at a 7.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report.

The key driver for the market is the growing scale of infrastructure development around the world. With the booming population, the construction of roads and highways, commercial complexes, and residential units is rising. Since all these places have open spaces that need to be well lit, the demand for outdoor lights is soaring.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global construction industry took a major hit due to the shutdown of project sites and migration of laborers to their hometowns. Therefore, the installation of lights in outdoor spaces reduced, with the situation made worse by the low supply of electrical and electronic components and raw materials to light manufacturers from China. Further, the reduced income discouraged residents, corporate houses, and industrialists to replace or renew their outdoor lighting systems.

Key Findings of Outdoor Lighting Market Report

Light-emitting diode (LED) lights witness the highest sales among all types because they allow for a better usage of the lighting intensity controls and consume lesser energy.

Thus, the growing shift toward energy-efficient lights is a key reason behind the outdoor lighting market advance. Due to the surging environmental concerns, the need to conserve electricity has become stronger in recent years, which has prompted governments to launch initiatives in this regard.

The installation of outdoor lights is expected to increase the fastest along streets because of the rising road traffic.

Moreover, countries around the world are rapidly constructing roads and highways, which is propelling the demand for lights. To save costs, smart lights, which automatically switch on and off and control their intensity, are being adopted.

Most of the outdoor lights are procured through direct sales channels due to their requirement in bulk for highways, parking lots, airports, jogging tracks, bridges, and village square streets.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest and fastest-growing outdoor lighting market on account of its huge population, which is prompting governments to construct new public-use infrastructure and renovate the existing one.

Although the sale of fixtures will keep being higher, that of controls will pick up faster in the coming years. This is attributed to the rising uptake of smart lights that are controllable via smartphone applications. Moreover, controls are an important component of streetlights with daylight sensors, camera-integrated lights, and hybrid lights.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Emergence of smart outdoor lighting

Shift from conventional lights to solar-powered lights

Drivers

Growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions

Increasing government initiatives toward energy efficiency

Rising infrastructure development

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

High handling fee and political impact

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Large sports events

Companies Mentioned

Signify N.V.

General Electric Company

OSRAM Licht AG

Zumtobel Group AG

Hubbell Incorporated

SMART Global Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Syska Led Lights Private Limited

Virtual Extension

Dialight Plc

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Endo Lighting Corporation

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Havells India Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xhj2l

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005685/en/