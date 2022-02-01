Global Outdoor Lighting Market(2021 to 2030) - by Lighting Type, Component, Application, and Distribution Channel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Outdoor Lighting Market Research Report: By Lighting Type, Component, Application, and Distribution Channel - Industry Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The outdoor lighting market value is set to increase from $10,352.1 million in 2020 to $20,269.7 million by 2030, at a 7.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report.
The key driver for the market is the growing scale of infrastructure development around the world. With the booming population, the construction of roads and highways, commercial complexes, and residential units is rising. Since all these places have open spaces that need to be well lit, the demand for outdoor lights is soaring.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global construction industry took a major hit due to the shutdown of project sites and migration of laborers to their hometowns. Therefore, the installation of lights in outdoor spaces reduced, with the situation made worse by the low supply of electrical and electronic components and raw materials to light manufacturers from China. Further, the reduced income discouraged residents, corporate houses, and industrialists to replace or renew their outdoor lighting systems.
Key Findings of Outdoor Lighting Market Report
Light-emitting diode (LED) lights witness the highest sales among all types because they allow for a better usage of the lighting intensity controls and consume lesser energy.
Thus, the growing shift toward energy-efficient lights is a key reason behind the outdoor lighting market advance. Due to the surging environmental concerns, the need to conserve electricity has become stronger in recent years, which has prompted governments to launch initiatives in this regard.
The installation of outdoor lights is expected to increase the fastest along streets because of the rising road traffic.
Moreover, countries around the world are rapidly constructing roads and highways, which is propelling the demand for lights. To save costs, smart lights, which automatically switch on and off and control their intensity, are being adopted.
Most of the outdoor lights are procured through direct sales channels due to their requirement in bulk for highways, parking lots, airports, jogging tracks, bridges, and village square streets.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest and fastest-growing outdoor lighting market on account of its huge population, which is prompting governments to construct new public-use infrastructure and renovate the existing one.
Although the sale of fixtures will keep being higher, that of controls will pick up faster in the coming years. This is attributed to the rising uptake of smart lights that are controllable via smartphone applications. Moreover, controls are an important component of streetlights with daylight sensors, camera-integrated lights, and hybrid lights.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Emergence of smart outdoor lighting
- Shift from conventional lights to solar-powered lights
Drivers
- Growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions
- Increasing government initiatives toward energy efficiency
- Rising infrastructure development
- Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
Restraints
- High handling fee and political impact
- Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
Opportunities
- Large sports events
Companies Mentioned
- Signify N.V.
- General Electric Company
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Zumtobel Group AG
- Hubbell Incorporated
- SMART Global Holdings Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Syska Led Lights Private Limited
- Virtual Extension
- Dialight Plc
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Endo Lighting Corporation
- Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.
- Havells India Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xhj2l
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005685/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.