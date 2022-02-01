Global Apparel Trade and Trade Policy Report 2022: Leading Textile and Clothing Exporters and Key Import Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Apparel Trade and Trade Policy: Leading Textile and Clothing Exporters and Key Import Markets" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
World textile and clothing trade fell to US$777 bn in 2020, although this was still its fourth highest level on record.
This latest update of this series of reports contains the most recent comprehensive statistical data, information and insight into the global textile and clothing trade.
The report identifies key trends, it includes information on textile and clothing deficits and surpluses, and it analyses the trade activities of the world's leading textile and clothing exporting and importing countries and regions. The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone involved in buying or sourcing textiles and clothing.
The world's biggest exporter of textiles in 2020 was China, followed by the EU and India. China was also the world's biggest exporter of clothing, followed by the EU and Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the EU was the world's biggest importer of textiles, followed by the USA. The EU was also the world's biggest importer of clothing, followed by the USA, the UK and Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
TEXTILE AND CLOTHING TRADE
- Textiles and clothing
TEXTILE AND CLOTHING TRADE DEFICITS AND SURPLUSES
- Deficits
- Surpluses
LEADING TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTERS AND IMPORTERS
- Leading textile exporters
- Leading textile importers
- Leading clothing exporters
- Leading clothing importers
STATISTICAL APPENDIX
