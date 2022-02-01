Tiberium Tops off Four-fold Growth in Customer Base With Invitation to Join Microsoft MISA

Innovation and automation focused MSSP, Tiberium, today announced a further development in its collaboration with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005142/en/
Tiberium - Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft's to better defend against a world of increasing threats.
The announcement follows the news last year of the launch of Tiberium FROST and MYTHIC to Tiberium's Managed Cyber Defence Centre offering (MSSP). This has led to a four-fold increase in customer growth over the past 9 months in their strategic target markets, with customers signing up for 24/7 automated cyber defence services for multi-year contracts, powered by Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel.
Parri Munsell, Managing Director, Security Partner Marketing at Microsoft states, "I am pleased to have Tiberium join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers."
Drew Perry, Chief Executive Officer at Tiberium, comments: "Our strategic partnership with Microsoft and Tiberium's rapid growth is no coincidence. Joining MISA reinforces our key vision of collaboration with partners and customers to deliver truly game changing automation based managed cyber security services".
Through a combination of collaboration and automation based managed security services, Tiberium enables customers to prevent, detect, respond, and recover from threats targeting cloud and on-premise environments.
With a UK based team of Threat Hunters and Cyber Defenders, it gives customers the ability to leverage automation and speed up response times and reduce the risk of cyber incidents occurring.
About Tiberium:
Tiberium is an ‘Outcome First' MSSP which differentiates with automation and collaboration to deliver meaningful benefit to clients.
Tiberium FROST and Tiberium MYTHIC are 24/7 UK based MSSP services designed to PREVENT, DETECT, and REACT to cyber security incidents.
Built in a cloud native environment, powered by threat hunters and automation, delivering managed security services catering for automated, hybrid or fully managed requirements – leaving traditional MSSP services to the history books.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005142/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.