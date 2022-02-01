Global Motor Insurance Market to 2025 - Analysing Competitive Landscape, Top Insurance Markets' Premium and Profitability Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Motor Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Analysing Competitive Landscape, Top Insurance Markets' Premium and Profitability Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional motor insurance industry.
This report provides a detailed outlook of the global motor insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and loss ratio during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional motor insurance industry, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments, and impact of the COVID-19 on the industry.
It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the global motor insurance industry.
It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on motor insurance dynamics in the country.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the motor insurance industry.
- Insights on key market trends in the motor insurance industry.
- Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the motor insurance industry.
- Comparative analysis of leading motor insurance providers.
- In-depth analysis of regional markets.
- Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the global and regional motor insurance industry.
- Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the global and regional motor insurance industry for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2020-2025.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the regional motor insurance industry and market forecasts to 2025.
- It provides key market trends in the global motor insurance industry.
- It provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail and commercial motor insurance sectors.
- It analyzes consumer preference in purchasing motor insurance via different channels.
- It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional motor insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the global and regional motor insurance industry.
- In-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global motor insurance industry.
- In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and top 20 regional markets.
- Understand the key dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities in the global and regional motor insurance industry.
- Identify key regulatory developments impacting market growth.
- Identify growth opportunities in key regional markets.
Companies Mentioned
- State Farm
- The People's Insurance Company of China Ltd
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc
- The Progressive Corporation
- Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd
- Allstate Corporation
- Allianz SE
- MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc
- Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
- Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc
- USAA
- Sompo Holdings
- Farmers Insurance Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpagwk
