XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2022

12,922 Smart EVs Delivered in January
- 12,922 vehicles delivered in January 2022, a 115% increase year-over-year
- Cumulative deliveries exceeded 150,000 as of January 31, 2022
XPeng Inc. (("XPeng" or the "Company, NYSE:XPEV, HKEX: 9868)), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for January 2022.
This press release features multimedia.
XPENG P7 SMART SPORTS EV SEDAN (Photo: Business Wire)
XPeng delivered 12,922 Smart EVs in January 2022, representing a 115% increase year-over-year, exceeding the monthly delivery benchmark of 10,000 units for the fifth consecutive month.
Deliveries in January 2022 consisted of 6,707 P7 smart sports sedans, representing an 81% increase year-over-year. 4,029 P5 smart family sedans were delivered in January, bringing total deliveries to over 11,000 since its launch in September 2021. 2,186 G3 and G3i smart compact SUVs were delivered in January.
As of January 31, 2022, the Company's cumulative Smart EV deliveries surpassed 150,000.
XPeng is carrying out a technology upgrade at its Zhaoqing plant, taking advantage of the scheduled production downtime over the Chinese New Year Holiday starting at the end of January to early February. The upgrade will enable accelerated delivery of the significant order backlog carried over from 2021 as well as allow us to better serve the increasing demand in the new year.
XPeng continues to rapidly expand its network in China. XPeng provided fast and reliable charging services to customers at 813 branded supercharging stations across 333 Chinese cities since 17 January 2022.
About XPeng Inc.
XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to explore and drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.
