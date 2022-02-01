Pallas Partners Set to Become UK's Leading Disputes Firm - Largest launch of a new law firm in the UK in past decade

Pallas Partners LLP ("Pallas") announces the most significant launch of a new law firm in the UK for the past decade.
Pallas is founded by Natasha Harrison, former Deputy Chair and Managing Partner of Boies Schiller Flexner, where she established a London office that was widely viewed as a market leader for the US based litigation firm. The bulk of Harrison's team is moving, including 5 partners from Boies Schiller Flexner's London office and key clients and matters have transferred to Pallas. Launching with 27 lawyers and staff, Pallas plans to build out further in coming months.
Pallas, headquartered in London, specialises in high stakes litigation, international arbitration and investigations at the very top end of the market, for the world's most sophisticated clients. The new firm will litigate cutting edge and complex cases, including securities litigation in the UK and Europe. Pallas launches with a number of existing, high profile mandates including the Proindicus Mozambique note holders in their litigation against Credit Suisse and class actions representing Greensill investors.
The name is derived from Pallas Athena, the Goddess of Wisdom, War and Handicraft.
Natasha Harrison, Founder and Managing Partner of Pallas, said:
"We are hitting the ground running with a world class team and an exciting pipeline of activity. Our vision is to challenge the status quo by delivering the ultimate client experience and re-defining the blueprint for the modern law firm. As a truly independent firm, we can be more agile in our approach, investing in new, cutting edge technology and leveraging bold, winning strategies that will drive value and mitigate risk for our clients.
"Pallas represents an opportunity to ‘rip up the rule book' with a new approach which is unencumbered by existing protocols and historic processes to create a truly different offering in the market. We will adopt a radical approach to fee structures, use of technology, adoption of key ESG principles and fostering talent within an empowering culture.
"We also see a large gap at the very top of the market for an exclusive litigation and disputes firm. Clients are no longer looking for a one-stop shop but for top quality firms that are specialists and focus on their core strengths. We are launching into a growing market for our services and are well positioned to create something different as the UK's leading disputes firm."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005292/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.