Pallas Partners Set to Become UK's Leading Disputes Firm - Largest launch of a new law firm in the UK in past decade

Pallas Partners LLP ("Pallas") announces the most significant launch of a new law firm in the UK for the past decade.

Pallas is founded by Natasha Harrison, former Deputy Chair and Managing Partner of Boies Schiller Flexner, where she established a London office that was widely viewed as a market leader for the US based litigation firm. The bulk of Harrison's team is moving, including 5 partners from Boies Schiller Flexner's London office and key clients and matters have transferred to Pallas. Launching with 27 lawyers and staff, Pallas plans to build out further in coming months.

Pallas, headquartered in London, specialises in high stakes litigation, international arbitration and investigations at the very top end of the market, for the world's most sophisticated clients. The new firm will litigate cutting edge and complex cases, including securities litigation in the UK and Europe. Pallas launches with a number of existing, high profile mandates including the Proindicus Mozambique note holders in their litigation against Credit Suisse and class actions representing Greensill investors.

The name is derived from Pallas Athena, the Goddess of Wisdom, War and Handicraft.

Natasha Harrison, Founder and Managing Partner of Pallas, said:

"We are hitting the ground running with a world class team and an exciting pipeline of activity. Our vision is to challenge the status quo by delivering the ultimate client experience and re-defining the blueprint for the modern law firm. As a truly independent firm, we can be more agile in our approach, investing in new, cutting edge technology and leveraging bold, winning strategies that will drive value and mitigate risk for our clients.

"Pallas represents an opportunity to ‘rip up the rule book' with a new approach which is unencumbered by existing protocols and historic processes to create a truly different offering in the market. We will adopt a radical approach to fee structures, use of technology, adoption of key ESG principles and fostering talent within an empowering culture.

"We also see a large gap at the very top of the market for an exclusive litigation and disputes firm. Clients are no longer looking for a one-stop shop but for top quality firms that are specialists and focus on their core strengths. We are launching into a growing market for our services and are well positioned to create something different as the UK's leading disputes firm."

