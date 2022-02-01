MATRIX Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

MATRIX earns highest Net Promoter Scores to date while winning the most prestigious awards in the staffing industry for the seventh consecutive year.

MATRIX, a leading staffing and consulting firm, announced today that they achieved world-class Net Promoter Scores and won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for seven consecutive years.

MATRIX received a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 81.6% from their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 29% in 2021. Additionally, MATRIX received a 78.6% NPS from their placed candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 18% in 2021, and MATRIX's highest Talent score to date.

On the NPS scale, any score above 0 is considered "good" and any score above 70 is considered "world-class." MATRIX is proud to consistently earn world-class Net Promoter Scores from both clients and consultants, especially in the midst of a series of challenging years.

"It is an incredible honor to earn our highest talent Net Promoter Score to date considering how tumultuous last year was for so many," said MATRIX CEO Gary Wood. "Earning world-class scores from both our clients and consultants in a unique season of operating fully remote shows our agility to adapt and our relentless commitment to offering superior service in any environment."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About MATRIX

MATRIX blends IT & professional staffing and agile consulting to help you discover and develop high-performing teams. Headquartered in Atlanta, we have 13 U.S. branch locations and place professionals in all 50 states. Since 1983, we have matched over 45,000 thousand professionals with innovative clients across every industry ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 companies. MATRIX is part of Motion Recruitment Partners' group of leading Talent Solutions companies.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005070/en/