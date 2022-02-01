Objectway Appoints Karl im Brahm as CEO for the DACH Region and Group Banking Practice Leader

Objectway, a global top 100 wealth, banking & asset management software provider, has announced today the appointment of Karl im Brahm as Chief Executive Officer of Die Software Objectway Group.
Karl joins Objectway's management team to develop and execute the group expansion strategy in the DACH region and in the core banking market in Europe.
Karl im Brahm brings more than 28 years of experience in the banking sector with significant expertise in leading digital transformation.
Prior to joining Objectway, Karl was responsible for all activities of the Avaloq Group in the German market. Among other positions, he was a member of the extended executive board of the Deutsche Postbank AG as well as a member of the executive board for S Broker AG & Co. KG and with the Deutsche Wertpapier Service Bank AG. He also held senior executive roles at major German banks on digitisation and sales projects.
With the acquisition of Die Software in August 2021, Objectway has strengthened and broadened the offering of Wealth and Asset Management solutions with a reliable and complete Core Banking platform to support the digital transformation of private banks, wealth and asset managers.
Karl will drive the expansion of the Objectway Group in the DACH region delivering on this combined value proposition, set to enhance end-customer digital and personalised experience, improve front-office productivity, innovate investment services, enable process automation and achieve operational scalability.
Karl im Brahm commented on his appointment: "I am delighted to join the Objectway team and thrilled to pursue the company's growth in a context of increased pressure for banks to integrate new technologies and to modernise their core systems. Customer centricity, end-to-end process digitisation, and sustainable profitability stand out as the top three agenda items for banking decision makers in the German-speaking region, where Objectway's proposition is aimed at enabling a long-term competitive advantage for them."
Luigi Marciano, Objectway Group CEO, said: "We are enthusiastic to have Karl bringing his deep experience in the sector and knowledge of the market to lead our plans for growth. The DACH market and the core banking segment are major growth areas for Objectway and Karl's expertise and leadership enable us to accelerate our expansion and bring significant business opportunities to market our offering in the Banking space."
