Logitech RightSight 2 Makes Hybrid Meetings More Equitable for Remote Participants

AI-powered software for Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini uses a unique dual-camera system to create more inclusive meetings
Today, Logitech LOGN LOGI is creating more equitable experiences for hybrid workers with RightSight 2 software that now simultaneously presents both a close-up view of the individual speaker and a view of the entire meeting room during video calls. With RightSight 2 auto-framing technology, far-end participants can follow the active speaker while also getting situational context from the group, such as one person gesturing to another or writing on a whiteboard.
As the workforce adapts to a long-term hybrid environment, Logitech continues to advance its software intelligence to deliver the immersive, inclusive experiences that remote participants would have if they were physically in the room. RightSight 2 is Logitech's latest innovation in an ongoing goal to make meetings more equitable now and in the future.
"Remote participants can often feel like second-class citizens when they're on video calls with in-office colleagues. They miss important in-room interactions or may struggle to keep up with the meeting flow," said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. "RightSight 2 is the equalizer for remote participants so they can collaborate with their conference room counterparts on equal footing regardless of their location."
RightSight 2 combines audio and video intelligence to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices. Speaker View is a new mode that uses the two-camera system in Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini to render a picture-in-picture view* of the active speaker and the whole group. The active speaker is framed using the main camera that pans and zooms smoothly as the speaker changes, while the wide-angle AI Viewfinder frames the room, ensuring remote participants can see and hear all meeting exchanges clearly. IT admins have the flexibility to toggle between Speaker View and Group View (RightSight's original implementation of auto-framing) to best suit their teams.
RightSight 2's Speaker View is compatible with all of Logitech's major cloud video conferencing partners, giving IT teams assurance that their Logitech video collaboration ecosystem will adapt to the evolving needs of their hybrid workplace. The feature will work as picture-in-picture mode with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and Windows, and seamlessly integrates into Zoom Rooms multi-stream technology—which shows each of the speaker and room streams in separate, individual tiles.
Pricing and Availability
RightSight 2's Speaker View is now available globally for free as a public beta on CollabOS 1.5 for Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. Users can update their video bars in Sync device management software now, or through partner platforms like Zoom Device Management and Teams Admin Center soon. Get started.
*Picture-in-picture view is available through CollabOS 1.5. Display layouts vary by video conferencing service.
About Logitech
Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its video collaboration products at www.logitech.com/vc, the company blog or @LogitechVC.
