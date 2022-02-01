Smarsh Completes Acquisition of Digital Safe Product Line from Micro Focus, Extending Global Leadership in Enterprise Information Archiving

Acquisition brings additional capabilities to the Smarsh portfolio, with a focus on helping customers embrace innovations to remain compliant while using ever-changing collaboration and communications platforms

Smarsh, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their communications data, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the Digital Safe product line from Micro Focus (MCROMFGP following regulatory approval.

This acquisition brings more capabilities to the Smarsh portfolio, uniquely positioning the company to provide the scale, flexibility, and support infrastructure to solve the sophisticated archiving, compliance, and e-discovery needs of the largest regulated multi-national companies.

"Today is a significant milestone as we officially welcome Digital Safe employees and partners to the Smarsh family," said Brian Cramer, CEO of Smarsh. "Much of our market is now driven by the need for fast, reliable access to an ever-increasing variety of communications sources. The best-positioned vendors are those who are 100% focused on this market to keep pace with the change to communications and collaborative patterns. While bolstering our team with 400 experts in these areas, this acquisition provides Digital Safe customers with access to that technology innovation."

Bringing Digital Safe under the Smarsh portfolio will help enhance features like unified search, surveillance, discovery, and analytic insights faster. All of this will enable customers in highly regulated sectors such as financial services and government to derive even more value from the data managed in their compliance archive, with the widest breadth of supported communications channels.

In recent years, Smarsh has extended its leadership and innovation across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and archiving through several high-profile acquisitions, including Actiance, Entreda, and Digital Reasoning. "Ultimately, we're focused on providing critical capabilities to legal, compliance and technology functions through significant R&D investments and with acquisitions like Digital Safe," said Cramer. "Those critical capabilities are paramount in protecting a company's bottom line and its culture."

With more than 6,500 customers worldwide, Smarsh helps solve the most complex digital communications problems for organizations, delivering world-class, enterprise-scale solutions in key use case areas including combating financial crime, enabling intelligent e-discovery, enabling organisations to meet their compliance obligations, better protecting intellectual property, monitoring for sexual harassment and other bad behaviors, and enabling compliant remote work.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 80 electronic communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native electronic communications capture, retention and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

