Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Telco Innovation 2022

It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2022 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation. This year's awards received a record number of applications, making choosing winners more difficult than ever.

These awards recognise the most innovative and impactful telecommunications solutions operating across numerous areas, including: CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service), mobile security, 5G and roaming.

The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges' Choice

Juniper Research Award for Excellence in Telco Innovation

Mobileum

Telco Mover & Shaker of the Year

Dario Calogero, CEO & Founder of Kaleyra

Enterprise Telco Innovation

Best Carrier Billing Solution

Boku : Boku Carrier Billing Platform – Platinum Winner

: Boku Carrier Billing Platform – Digital Virgo : DV PASS by Digital Virgo – Gold Winner

: DV PASS by Digital Virgo – Best Steering of Roaming Solution

Mobileum: Network Traffic Redirection (NTR) v8.0

Network Traffic Redirection (NTR) v8.0 TOMIA : Smart Steering – Gold Winner

: Smart Steering – Best RCS Provider

LINK Mobility : Link Messaging RCS – Platinum Winner

: Link Messaging RCS – Route Mobile : Route Mobile RCS – Gold Winner

: Route Mobile RCS – Best Mobile Video Solution

Orange Mobility : Orange Immersive Tour – Platinum Winner

: Orange Immersive Tour – Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution

CM : Mobile Service Cloud – Platinum Winner

: Mobile Service Cloud – Agora : Agora SDRTN Solution for Telco Carriers – Gold Winner

: Agora SDRTN Solution for Telco Carriers – Best Conversational AI Solution

Hyro : Hyro – Platinum Winner

: Hyro – Zammo : Zammo – Gold Winner

: Zammo – Best Conversational Commerce Solution

CM : Mobile Marketing Cloud – Platinum Winner

: Mobile Marketing Cloud – Sinch: Sinch Conversational API – Gold Winner

Sinch Conversational API – CPaaS Provider of the Year

Infobip : Infobip Customer Engagement Platform – Platinum Winner

: Infobip Customer Engagement Platform – Kaleyra : Kaleyra CPaaS Platform – Gold Winner

Operator & Network Innovation

Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco

KaiOS: KaiOS Tech – Platinum Winner

– Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year

Console Connect : Console Connect – Platinum Winner

: Console Connect – DriveNets : DriveNets Network Cloud Multiservice Solution – Gold Winner

: DriveNets Network Cloud Multiservice Solution – Best Operator 5G Solution

Orange : Orange 5G Lab – Platinum Winner

: Orange 5G Lab – SKYBOXE : SKYBOXE – Gold Winner

: SKYBOXE – Best Cellular IoT Initiative

Eseye : Eseye AnyNet+ SIM – Platinum Winner

: Eseye AnyNet+ SIM – Helium : Helium Network – Gold Winner

: Helium Network – Best 5G Roaming Service Provider

TNS : TNS Roaming Hub – Platinum Winner

: TNS Roaming Hub – iBasis : iBasis 5G Roaming – Gold Winner

Security & Fraud Innovation

Best Robocall Mitigation Solution

Neustar : Neustar Branded Call Display (BCD) – Platinum Winner

: Neustar Branded Call Display (BCD) – TNS : Transaction Network Services Identity & Protection Suite – Gold Winner

: Transaction Network Services Identity & Protection Suite – Best Mobile Identity Solution

G+D : SIGNiT - Data Integrity for the IoT – Platinum Winner

: SIGNiT - Data Integrity for the IoT – Knomi : The Knomi Mobile Biometric Authentication Framework – Gold Winner

: The Knomi Mobile Biometric Authentication Framework – Best SMS Firewall

Infobip : Infobip sGate – Platinum Winner

: Infobip sGate – Mobileum : Mobileum SMS Firewall – Gold Winner

: Mobileum SMS Firewall – Best Financial Clearing Solution

TOMIA : Financial Clearing & Settlement – Platinum Winner

: Financial Clearing & Settlement – Comfone : Comfone Clearing Services – Gold Winner

: Comfone Clearing Services – Best Flash Calling Authentication Solution

VOX Carrier : VOX Flash Calling & Voice Firewall – Platinum Winner

Infobip Wins Two Platinum Awards for CPaaS & SMS Firewalls Solutions

"It is an honour to be recognised by Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for SMS firewall and CPaaS, as both segments are critical parts of Infobip's strategy to provide end-to-end business communication. Over the past two years, Infobip has focused on expanding the communications capabilities of our clients and partners and, I am proud to say, we are seeing great progress in enabling telcos and enterprises alike to tackle the challenges of rapid digital transformation. Congratulations to Juniper Research for yet another successful edition of the Future Digital Awards." – Matija Razem, Senior Vice President, Infobip.

Find out more about Infobip's CPaaS Platform and SMS Firewall

G+D Wins Platinum for Mobile Identity Solution

"IoT is the biggest machine mankind will ever build. So, we'd better make it secure!", said Carsten Ahrens, CEO of G+D Mobile Security. "SIGNiT provides data integrity for multi-party IoT ecosystems. It starts directly at the data source; the IoT sensor. Digital signatures for IoT sensor data are provided by either the SIM or eSIM. The data is sealed and stored in a blockchain for controlled usage and verification. The combination of blockchain technology and SIM security is unique and the first of its kind. We are honoured to be recognised by Juniper Research for our leading innovations and market achievements ensuring data integrity, trustworthiness, and immutability of the IoT."

Find out more about G+D's IoT Security Portfolio

Kaleyra Wins Gold for CPaaS Provider of the Year

"I am very proud that Kaleyra is the Gold Winner of the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards 2022 for CPaaS Provider of the Year. Cloud communication has become crucial for businesses and enterprises worldwide to stay connected with their customers remotely. We are constantly adding new products and services to our already existing wide CPaaS suite. We want businesses to be able to serve the best customer experience on any channel in the most effective manner. It is gratifying to see this recognition of Kaleyra's global growth and excellence" said Dario Calogero, Founder and CEO of Kaleyra.

Find out more about Kaleyra

Digital Virgo Wins Gold for Best Carrier Billing Solution

"It is a great honour to be recognised as the Best Carrier Billing Solution 2022. Every day at Digital Virgo, we strive to implement monetisation ecosystems for telcos and merchants by taking a holistic approach to mobile payments. These global strategies aim to make payments accessible to all in the most seamless way possible, while always seeking to create more value and revenue for our customers. We offer telcos and merchants a range of value-added services and tools to bring the most of carrier billing in a sustainable and evolving market. Our goal will continue to be in addressing their ‘glocal' (global and local) challenges and providing an innovative and secure carrier billing ecosystem through our next-generation platform, DV Pass" said Guillaume Briche, CEO at Digital Virgo.

Find out more about Digital Virgo's Carrier Billing Solution

Neustar Wins Platinum Award for Its Innovative Robocalling Mitigation Solution

"We know the legislative and regulatory pressure carriers are under to address illegal robocalls, so we have dedicated ourselves to creating a holistic robocall mitigation programme – and Branded Call Display is a critical component of that. It is why Neustar is so honoured to receive Juniper Research's 2022 Platinum Award for Best Robocall Mitigation Solution for Telco Innovation," said James Garvert, Neustar senior vice president and general manager, Communications Solutions. "With rampant call fraud, consumers are not answering their phones and trust in those calls has eroded. This recognition of our branded calling solution reflects our commitment to protecting both enterprises and consumers across finance, healthcare, government and other verticals since its launch in March 2021."

Find out more about Neustar's Robocall Mitigation Solutions

Orange Win Two Awards for Innovation in 5G & Mobile Video

"We are very proud to receive two platinum awards by Juniper Research: one for the "Best Operator 5G Solution" with our Orange 5G Lab and the other for "the Best Mobile Video Solution" with Orange Immersive Tour – a 5G-enabled solution that offers the possibility to be at the heart of an event. Those awards are testament of Juniper Research's recognition of the success of our Orange 5G Lab successful programme, that helps unlocking 5G's value across Europe, as well as Orange's Immersive Tour solution. We would like to thank Juniper Research for those awards that put the spotlight on the power of 5G" said Karine Dussert-Sarthe, EVP Product Marketing, Design and Open Innovation at Orange.

Find out more about Orange's 5G Lab

TOMIA Wins Two Awards for Roaming

"I am very proud that this year TOMIA has won Juniper Research Future Digital Awards in two categories: Platinum Winner for Best Financial Clearing Solution and Gold Winner for Best Steering of Roaming Solution with our newly launched Steering Recommendations. This recognition validates our conviction that the investments TOMIA is making will provide our customers with the right tools to automate and simplify their entire roaming agreement lifecycle, from planning, through execution and onto settlement. At the same time, we continue to modernise all our services to tackle the underlining complexity of new technologies, such as VoLTE and 5G roaming, and IoT monetisation" said Howard Stevens, TOMIA's CEO.

Find out more about TOMIA

For further details on the Future Digital Awards please visit the Future Digital Awards website

