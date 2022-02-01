TANAAKK Raised US$2M Series A From Musashi Seimitsu Industry (TYO:7220)

The Tokyo-based cross-border startup delivering Growth-as-a-Service to their industry clients. HITSERIES providing DevOps and RevOps for SaaS portfolios.
TANAAKK K.K. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Shoichiro Tanaka, "TANAAKK") raised US$2M at Series A round from Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange:7220 "Musashi") .
Musashi enters this strategic investment after carefully reviewing ROIs from 2-year stealth implementation of TANAAKK products from Jan 2020. Musashi is converting its business model from conventional automotive parts manufacturers to cloud and data-driven "Essential Company" with 100-year vision "Go Far Beyond!". Musashi will accelerate these transformation through HITSERIES DevOps and RevOps which TANAAKK is now expanding.
What is HITSERIES?
HITSERIES is Growth-as-a-Service for $10Bn companies to achieve new $100M SaaS revenue in 5 years. In the digital transformation era, industries increasingly want a SaaS-first strategy for critical business process. As a result, software companies must quickly convert their traditional offerings to SaaS or build new SaaS products to meet their customer demands.
HITSERIES™️ delivers a comprehensive set of business, technical and legal enablement resources to empower and support customers in migrating, optimizing, or building high-growth SaaS products on Azure, AWS, or Salesforce.
KEY BENEFITS for CEO, CTO, CIO
- 10x Faster innovation with low-cost operation
- Rapid procurement and deployment
- monthly cancelable subscription pricing
TANAAKK Law Firm
Enabling SaaS growth, TANAAKK Law Firm facilitates selecting right capital structure, appropriate growth scheme, proper milestones and KPIs from early stage all the way into NASDAQ or Tokyo Stock Exchange IPO.
About Musashi
Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. 7220 is a global auto parts Tier1 company for automobiles and motorcycles. There are 35 manufacturing plants across Europe, North and South America, China, and South East Asia. Musashi specializes in Differential Assemblies, Transmission Gears Assemblies, Linkage and Suspension products.
About TANAAKK
TANAAKK provides clients "Growth-as-a-Service" to maximize shareholders' value. HITSERIES delivers a comprehensive set of DevOps and RevOps resources to empower migrating, building, and scale-up SaaS products based on cloud. For more information, visit www.tanaakk.co.jp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005979/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
