Capitalight Research Acquires Phases and Cycles

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / IC Capitalight Corp. ("Capitalight") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Capitalight Research Inc. ("Capitalight Research") has completed the acquisition of the technical research business of Phases & Cycles Inc., a Montreal-based company that has been publishing high-quality technical analysis of equities and indices for over 30 years.

The Phases & Cycles research team has now joined Capitalight Research, consisting of Ron Meisels (founder), Monica Rizk and Carolyne Mignault, who will continue to publish their excellent technical research under the Phases & Cycles brand.

The transaction involved the acquisition of clients, trademarks, intellectual property, and other related assets of the business and was completed in February 2022.

Capitalight Research's subscription-based offerings focus on gold, silver, copper, nickel, lithium, and select rare earths, Canadian preferred shares, US and Canadian economic and market data. The acquisition of Phases & Cycles is complementary to the existing brands, which now consist of the following:

Murenbeeld Gold Monitor

Capitalight's flagship publication is the internationally read weekly Gold Monitor, which has been published for nearly 40 years. The analysis is quantitative driven with the insight that only many years of experience of closely monitoring the market provides. the analysis integrates current bullish and bearish factors driving the gold price, then ranks these factors according to the most relevant. The report includes a scenario-based gold price forecast updated each quarter.

Phases & Cycles

Phases & Cycles, founded over 30 years ago by Ron Meisels, specializes in independent technical and behavior analysis of North American securities and. The service provides both short- and long-term oriented investment research to assist money managers, investment advisors and individual investors in their decision making. The analysis provides an early warning, alerting clients to potential price moves before they occur through the over 200 reports published each year.

Silver Monitor

The monthly Silver Monitor, authored by Dr. Tom Brady and Chantelle Schieven, features deep dive analysis into the underpinnings of the silver market. This publication covers not only silver market supply and demand factors, but also macroeconomic factors and events on the silver price. Past topics have included interest rates, inflation, government policy, recessions, market volatility and the US dollar. We include an updated quarterly scenario-based silver price forecast.

Critical Metals for a Sustainable World

Critical Metals for a Sustainable World, authored by Patricia M. Mohr, includes detailed assessments of copper and nickel market developments and an 18-month price forecast. Copper is key for electrification and e-mobility and demand is increasing for nickel increasing demand in high-performance electric vehicle batteries - and the recovery in international lithium prices since late 2020. The recent price surge for 3 of the 17 Rare Earth Elements - neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium - used in permanent magnets driving electric vehicle motors and for wind turbine generators is also highlighted.

Canadian Preferred Share Research

Capitalight Research's Canadian Preferred Share Research provides full analysis of our investment picks for income investors. CPSR provides three unique products to assist preferred share investors with portfolio management. ​ Preferred Insights provides a deep dive analysis of the investment merits of a company's preferred shares and includes a common share valuation assessment, and includes a Canadian Preferred Share buy and avoid list. The monthly Preferred Allocations report outlines the tactical opportunities of portfolio weighting within the Canadian preferred share market compared with Canadian long-dated bonds, REITs and dividend stocks. The Preferred Allocations ETF report is designed to aid investors in determining which preferred share ETF is best for them. The report follows 10 ETFs of varying strategies with assets under management of $50M or more.

Economic Monitor

The monthly Economic Monitor is designed to give clients an overview of all aspects of the US and Canadian economies. The first section provides a topical article and chart-based dive into the current state of the Canadian and US economies. This section includes charts on GDP, employment data, inflation, housing market, monetary policy, and interest rate and exchange rate forecasts. The second section provides our propriety equity market valuation models which are based on the principles of Benjamin. The models include the S&P 500 index and the TSX Composite index along with the ten GICS sectors for both indices. And as part of our service to clients interactive dashboards on our website aid investors in visualizing and evaluating data.

About IC Capitalight Corp.

Capitalight operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities through a portfolio of companies, securities and mineral properties.

The Company's business operations include Capitalight Research Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that that publishes proprietary subscription research reports focused on the gold, silver and critical metals sectors, Canadian preferred shares, US and Canadian economies.

