LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TALK, FENC and ASTR - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation TALK

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talkspace securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive, and/or (b) all holders of Talkspace common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") had overstated its competitive advantage and due diligence capabilities with respect to identifying and effectuating a merger with target companies; (ii) HEIC had conducted inadequate due diligence into then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace, or else ignored and/or failed to disclose multiple red flags concerning then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace's business and operations; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the beginning of 2021; (iv) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its business-to-consumer ("B2C") business; (v) as a result of (iii) and (iv) above, Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (vi) as a result of (iii)-(v) above, Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (vii) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (viii) as a result of (iii)-(vii) above, Talkspace's 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC

Class Period: May 28, 2021 - November 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

