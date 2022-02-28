Lawsuits Filed Against INSD, OSH and CLVT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. INSD

Class Period: December 8, 2020 - November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the business combination with Instadose Canada and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (ii) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (iii) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH

Class Period: August 6, 2020 - November 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 14, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Clarivate Plc CLVT

Class Period: February 26, 2021 - December 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

