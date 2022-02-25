Zomedica Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Revenues of $4.1 Million; 73.9% Gross Margin

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Zomedica Corp. ZOM ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced revenues and gross margin for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

Total revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 was $4.1 million, compared to $0 in both periods in 2020. Gross margin was 73.9%. Zomedica ended the year with cash and cash equivalents on hand of $195 million.

PulseVet revenue grew to $4.0 million in the Fourth Quarter 2021, an increase of 66% over its Fourth Quarter 2020 revenue of $2.4 million as a standalone company.

TRUFORMA® product revenue grew to $73,000 in the Fourth Quarter 2021, an increase of 224% over its Third Quarter 2021 revenue of $22,500.

Zomedica's Form 10-K for 2021 and its full Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release, will be issued on March 1, 2022.

Further information about the Company's progress in 2021 and outlook for 2022 will be provided during a presentation by Zomedica's CEO, Larry Heaton, during the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit, when he will highlight the Company's recent acquisition of Pulse Veterinarian Technologies LLC, its progress with its TRUFORMA® product line and his strategic visions for the Company. The presentation is scheduled for March 8, 2022, at 10:15 AM ET, will be simultaneously webcast, and may be accessed at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_chEv1Lu6TBqcue43ikU-qw. It will also be archived in the Investors' section of the Zomedica website at www.zomedica.com.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, remarked, "I am excited about our recent progress and looking forward to releasing the full details of our fourth quarter and 2021 performance on March 1st, via our 2021 Form 10-K and accompanying press release, and then discussing it further at the Q1 Virtual Summit on March 8th."

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica ZOM is a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio of innovative diagnostics and medical devices are designed to improve both patient and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

