Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") TASK and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired TaskUs securities between June 11, 2021 to January 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/task.
This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under federal securities laws.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company made claims of "industry-leading growth and profitability", "simply massive" market opportunity, and touted the size of the Company's workforce. These statements were materially false and misleading. In truth: (1) the Company was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than Defendants represented and Defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) the Company improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) Defendants overstated the size of the Company's workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/task. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in TaskUs you have until April 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/690493/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-TaskUs-Inc-TASK-Shareholders-of-Class-Action-and-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-the-Firm
