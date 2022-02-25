Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies The Southern Company (SO) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK , NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Southern Company

("Southern" or the "Company") SO and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Southern common stock. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/southern.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that Deloitte made false and/or misleading statements regarding Southern's financial condition and/or concealed material adverse omissions from investors about the true status of its investment in the Kemper County Energy Facility Construction Project in Kemper County, Mississippi.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/southern or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Southern you have until April 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: