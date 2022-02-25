BMBL INVESTOR ALERT: Thornton Law Firm Reminds Bumble Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / The Thornton Law Firm reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Bumble Inc. BMBL. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased Bumble Class A common stock directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering ("SPO") which took place on or about September 10, 2021, may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Bumble-Inc for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Bumble's SPO's registration statement contained inaccurate statements of material fact because they failed to disclose that: (i) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (ii) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; and (iii) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble's transition of its payment platform.

Interested Bumble investors have until March 25, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

