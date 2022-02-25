SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OSH FENC GATO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/oak-street-health-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24074&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 14, 2022

Class Period: August 6, 2020 - November 8, 2021

Allegations against OSH include that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=24074&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

Class Period: May 28, 2021 - November 26, 2021

Allegations against FENC include that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gatos-silver-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24074&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Allegations against GATO include that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

View source version on accesswire.com: