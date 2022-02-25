CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BMBL, TALK and MP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bumble Inc. BMBL

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of the Class A common stock of Bumble directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (a) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and the Company had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (b) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (c) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app, a dating-focused social network, and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.

Talkspace, Inc. f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation TALK

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talkspace securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive, and/or (b) all holders of Talkspace common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 8, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") had overstated its competitive advantage and due diligence capabilities with respect to identifying and effectuating a merger with target companies; (ii) HEIC had conducted inadequate due diligence into then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace, or else ignored and/or failed to disclose multiple red flags concerning then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace's business and operations; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the beginning of 2021; (iv) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its business-to-consumer ("B2C") business; (v) as a result of (iii) and (iv) above, Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (vi) as a result of (iii)-(v) above, Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (vii) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (viii) as a result of (iii)-(vii) above, Talkspace's 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. MP

MP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 1, 2020 - February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

