The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SLI, STTK and TLS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI

Class Period: May 19, 2020 - November 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 28, 2022

The SLI lawsuit alleges Standard Lithium Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SLI: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=24068&from=1

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2022

The STTK lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Shattuck Labs, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in STTK: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/shattuck-labs-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24068&from=1

Telos Corporation TLS

Class Period: November 19, 2020 - November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022

Telos Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in TLS: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=24068&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

