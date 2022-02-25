LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST FCFS, TLIS and OSH - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
FirstCash, Inc. FCFS
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FCFS:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/firstcash-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24045&from=1
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of FirstCash common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 15, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% - and often exceeding 200% - in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA") and the Consent Order Cash America had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "Order"); (b) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (c) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.
Talis Biomedical Corporation TLIS
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT TLIS:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/talis-biomedical-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=24045&from=1
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 8, 2022
According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's Emergency Use Authorization application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OSH:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/oak-street-health-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24045&from=1
Class Period : August 6, 2020 - November 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 14, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE : Jakubowitz Law
https://www.accesswire.com/690441/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-FCFS-TLIS-and-OSH--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.