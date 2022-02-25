SHAREHOLDER ALERT: INSD BHG CLVT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. INSD

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

Class Period: December 8, 2020 - November 24, 2021

Allegations against INSD include that: (i) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the business combination with Instadose Canada and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (ii) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (iii) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021; and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021.

Allegations against BHG include that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the IPO and Defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Clarivate Plc CLVT

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022

Class Period: February 26, 2021 - December 27, 2021

Allegations against CLVT include that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

