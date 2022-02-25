SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in FirstCash, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against FirstCash, Inc. ("FirstCash" or "the Company") FCFS for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 15, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FirstCash violated the MLA and the consent order between its predecessor organization and the CPFB by making more than 3,600 loans to more than 1,000 active-duty servicemembers and their families at interest rates above 36% and often above 200%. The Company failed to implement remediation plans after the consent order. The Company's financial results were driven, in part, by its ongoing violations of the MLA and the consent order. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FirstCash, investors suffered damages.

