Astronaut Becomes Honorary Member of Space+

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, is privileged to announce our first honorary Space+ member astronaut: José M. Hernández (Twitter: @Astro_Jose). Dr. Hernández is a former NASA astronaut and engineer who flew with Space Shuttle mission STS-128 in August 2009.

As an honorary Space+ member, Astronaut. Hernández will be attending virtual and in-person Space+ events to engage with the community, share knowledge about life beyond Earth's surface aboard the International Space Station, and aid in Space+'s overall mission of increasing access and diversity in space. Space+ is releasing an NFT collection this Spring where the token itself will double as membership for real-life access to space including suborbital space flights, the International Space Station, and even a community-supported mission to the Moon. Astronaut Hernández will be one of the first Space+ members to receive one of the NFTs from the collection and will be provided with an honorary astronaut designation.

Dr. Hernández will have his first engagement with the Space+ NFT community as a participant during our Astronaut panel on March 3rd at 7pm EST. The panel will be hosted by Space+ advisor Caroline Geraghty and feature questions from the growing Space+ community on Discord and Twitter.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors .

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

