Mid-Continent Capital to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Establishing Connectus' Midwestern Presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Mid-Continent Capital, L.L.C. ("Mid-Continent Capital"), a registered investment adviser located in Chicago, IL. This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Established in 1983, Mid-Continent Capital focuses on generating and preserving long-term wealth through fully customized portfolio management that is tailored to meet client-specific investment objectives. Mid-Continent Capital works with high and ultra-high net worth individuals, institutional retirement plans, foundations and other organizations. Mid-Continent Capital uses a highly customized approach to guide its clients through all stages of their financial lives, integrating life events and transitions into each client's investment plan.

"As we evaluated what was important to us in the next step of our firm's evolution, we found Connectus to be an ideal option," said Ed Bruere, Co-CEO of Mid-Continent Capital. "Connectus' shared services and robust value-added capabilities, particularly its client solutions and business development offerings, will allow us to not only devote more time to serving our clients, but also remain on the cutting edge of meeting their needs while helping us to accelerate our growth trajectory."

"Connectus' core values and client service philosophy align closely with ours. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding client experience, and we really value that Connectus will enable us to continue using our bespoke approach. We are excited to collaborate with like-minded firms within the Connectus ecosystem and benefit from their breadth of expertise, but at the same time maintain our unique brand identity and boutique culture," added Larry Brottman, Co-CEO of Mid-Continent Capital.

"Mid-Continent Capital will be the 13th firm to join Connectus since its inception in late 2020, reflecting the broad appeal of its shared service model and rich array of value-added services," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Mid-Continent Capital has long been a leading RIA in the Chicago area because of a differentiated investment offering and high level of client service. We believe the Mid-Continent Capital team will take full advantage of the additional tools and capabilities provided by Connectus, while also maintaining the boutique culture that has made them successful for decades. This transaction expands Connectus' presence in the ultra-high net worth and institutional space, which will be additive to other firms within the consortium."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus is a global consortium of client-centric advisers that deliver comprehensive wealth management advice through access to expanded services, shared resources and best practices. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue to manage their client relationships and maintain their boutique cultures, while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared infrastructure and access to expanded client service capabilities.

Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized expertise. They benefit from Focus' scale and extensive network, continuity planning, insights and best practices. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth and enhance business and client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

