LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical SPAGO(FRA:7UX.F)
Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) has received approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency to initiate recruitment of patients with pancreatic cancer for the clinical study with the contrast agent SN132D.
"By including another patient group, we can in a cost-effective way demonstrate a broader use of SN132D and build additional value in the SpagoPix project at an early clinical development stage", said CEO Mats Hansen.
The SPAGOPIX-01 study is carried out at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg and the University Hospital in Uppsala. The recruitment of patients with suspected or confirmed pancreatic cancer with spread to the liver begins immediately.
SN132D is a manganese-based nanomedical contrast agent with the potential to improve the precision of cancer diagnostics with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and increase the efficiency of the healthcare system. Interim data from the SPAGOPIX-01 study have shown that SN132D provides clinically relevant and selective contrast enhancement in breast cancer tumors with minimal background contrast and good safety.
For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se
Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market SPAGO. For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.
FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.
Attachments
Spago Nanomedical receives go-ahead to include patients with pancreatic cancer in the clinical study SPAGOPIX-01
SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical
https://www.accesswire.com/690410/Spago-Nanomedical-Receives-Go-Ahead-to-Include-Patients-with-Pancreatic-Cancer-in-the-Clinical-Study-SPAGOPIX-01
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.