Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Jadestone Energy plc ("Jadestone", the "Company" or together with subsidiaries, the "Group"), today makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements in respect of the Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan and Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan 2021.
Name of applicant:
Jadestone Energy plc
Name of scheme:
Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan
Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan 2021
Period of return:
From:
26 August 2021
To:
25 February 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
26,065,453
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
1,466,077
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
24,599,376
Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission
25,034,488 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each, admitted on 26 February 2021
2,852,631 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each, admitted on 23 March 2021
Name of contact:
Phil Corbett
Telephone number of contact:
+44 7713 687467
For further information, please contact:
|Jadestone Energy plc
|Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
|+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
|Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager
|+44 7713 687467 (UK)
|ir@jadestone-energy.com
|Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)
|+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
|Callum Stewart
|Jason Grossman
|Ashton Clanfield
|Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)
|+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
|Tony White
|Will Soutar
|Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)
|+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
|Billy Clegg
|jse@camarco.co.uk
|James Crothers
About Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia-Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and in the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has interests in four oil producing licences offshore Peninsula Malaysia; two operated and two non-operated positions. Further, the Company has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and an operated 100% interest (assuming completion of the Hexindo stake acquisition, as announced in November 2021) in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.
In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 69% operated working interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and is working with the seller to obtain final New Zealand government approvals.
Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia-Pacific region.
Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on the Company please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.
The information contained within this announcement is not considered to be inside information.
