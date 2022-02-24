SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FCFS FSLR STTK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

FirstCash, Inc. FCFS

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/firstcash-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24042&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of FirstCash common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Allegations against FCFS include that: (a) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% - and often exceeding 200% - in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA") and the Consent Order Cash America had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "Order"); (b) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (c) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/first-solar-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24042&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of First Solar common stock between February 22, 2019, and February 20, 2020, inclusive.

According to the filed complaint, defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of First Solar's newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/shattuck-labs-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24042&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

Allegations against STTK include that: (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

View source version on accesswire.com: