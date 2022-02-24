CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BHG, AFIB and GATO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021; and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the IPO and Defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Acutus common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (a) a material percentage of the Company's AcQMap imaging and mapping systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, the Company's products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where the Company did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (c) as a result of (a) and (b) above, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company's 2021 financial results; and (e) the Company's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

