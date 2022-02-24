BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Febraury 24, 2022 / NFT Brands Inc. today announced Alex Seropian of first-person shooter fame joined its Board of Advisors. Before founding his latest venture, Industrial Toys (acquired by EA), he founded other well-known video game development companies such as Bungie (the developer of the Halo video game series - acquired by Microsoft) and Wideload Games (acquired by Disney). Collectively, his games have generated billions of dollars in revenue and are played by millions of gamers around the world.
Alex has mentored and advised numerous startups and serves on the board of the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in Armenia. He is currently focused on building mobile games for core gamers at Industrial Toys as VP Mobile within Electronic Arts. "The blockchain is a foundational element of how we will all collaborate, build community and engage with each other and our favorite brands in the coming decades," noted Alex. "The team at NFT Brands has an amazing vision of making that foundation accessible today."
"Alex has long been a visionary and a legendary figure in the video gaming industry, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for emerging technology," said Noah Loul, NFT Brands Inc.'s CEO. "To our team members across the globe - most of whom grew up playing Halo - Alex is a venerated name. We're excited to welcome him to our board of advisors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his vision, wisdom, and expertise."
Media Contact:
Company Name: TNP Media LA
Contact Person: Amanda Thompson
Email: Amanda@mac.com
Los Angeles
Website: www.TNPMediaLa.com
SOURCE: NFT Brands Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/690380/Legendary-Video-Game-Developer-and-Bungie-Founder-Alex-Seropian-Joins-the-Board-of-Advisors-of-NFT-Brands-Inc
