Mosaic Announces $400 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / The Mosaic Company MOS today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs") to repurchase $400 million of Mosaic's common stock.

Under the ASR agreement, Mosaic will make a payment of $400 million to Goldman Sachs and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 7.1 million shares of Mosaic's common stock on February 28, 2022. This represents 80% of the estimated total number of shares expected to be delivered upon completion of the ASR and is based on today's closing price of $45.35. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price during the term of the ASR, less a discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms of the ASR. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

