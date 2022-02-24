CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FCFS, INSD and TLIS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

FirstCash, Inc. FCFS

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of FirstCash common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (a) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% - and often exceeding 200% - in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA") and the Consent Order Cash America had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "Order"); (b) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (c) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.



Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. INSD

INSD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 8, 2020 - November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the business combination with Instadose Canada and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (ii) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (iii) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Talis Biomedical Corporation TLIS

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 8, 2022

According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's Emergency Use Authorization application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

