Nanomerics Expands and Moves to New Laboratories

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company and University College London spin out, today announced that the Company had invested significantly in its operations, and moved to new laboratories and offices in North London. The laboratories will enable Nanomerics to conduct research within state of the art facilities at the Griffin Institute at Northwick Park and St Mark's Hospital. As well as conducting research to support Nanomerics' numerous licensees and potential partners; in the near future, Nanomerics also plans to offer Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant production of selected dosage forms relevant to Nanomerics' Phase I activities.

Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology is its flagship technology and this technology is being used in a variety of administration routes. Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology is a non-irritant topical ocular penetration enhancer for the delivery of poorly water-soluble ophthalmic drugs. The technology enables the absorption of 5 - 18 fold more drug into the ocular tissues, on topical administration, when compared to leading commercial formulations. Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology formulations do not lead to plasma exposure and thus efficiently target drug to the ocular tissues. Nanomerics is using its Molecular Envelope Technology to create assets that address areas of unmet medical need, with clinical trials scheduled to start in 2022. Increased drug deposition in target ocular tissues will enable lower doses to be used and could lead to improved response rates.

Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology, also enables efficient nose to brain delivery of drugs, with significantly reduced plasma exposure. This offers the possibility of radically and beneficially altering the side effect profile of drugs targeted at the central nervous system. The Molecular Envelope Technology thus underpins a number of Nanomerics' central nervous system assets. Noteworthy among these is Envelta™, a nasal spray powder, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic. Envelta™ has been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) and is being developed by Virpax Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health.

Nanomerics' Chief Executive Officer, Professor Andreas Schätzlein, says, "we are really pleased to be in a position to begin operating in the excellent facilities at the Griffin Institute in Northwick Park, as the move will allow us to continue the expansion of our operations, which is especially vital, as we move towards being a clinical stage company".

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company based in London, UK. Nanomerics was spun out of University College London, a top 10 global university and was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include OC134 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis and OC137 for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis. Additionally a number of pharmaceutical product candidates have already been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX), e.g. Envelta™, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic and AnQlar™, which is being developed as an anti-viral nasal spray. For more information please visit www.nanomerics.com

