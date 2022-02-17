COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Linkfire LINKFI
Linkfire ("LINKFI"), the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries, will publish its Q4 report 2021 on Thursday 24 February, at 8.00 CET. A webcast presentation of the report will take place at 10.00 CET on the same day.
Webcast with teleconference:
24 February 2022 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://investors.linkfire.com/ after the webcast with teleconference.
Speakers:
Lars Ettrup, CEO
Tobias Demuth, CFO
Link to webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/linkfire-q4-2021
Dial-in number for teleconference:
DK: +4578150110
SE: +46850558365
UK: +443333009266
US: +16467224956
For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com
About Linkfire A/S
Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/
Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se
Attachments
Invitation to presentation of Linkfire's Q4 report 2021
SOURCE: Linkfire
https://www.accesswire.com/689247/Invitation-to-Presentation-of-Linkfires-Q4-Report-2021
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.